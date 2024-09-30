5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Playing their fifth of seven preseason games, the Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-0) are in Elmont, New York, on Monday evening to take on the New York Islanders. Game time at UBS Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be streamed live (within the service area) on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

Last Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers blanked the Islanders by a 2-0 score. Expect more of the Islanders' NHL regulars to appear in this game. Assistant coach Darryl Williams will run the bench for Philadelphia.

Here are five things to watch in Monday's game.

1. Kolosov's NHL preseason debut.

Belarusian Flyers goaltending prospect Alexei Kolosov played in a couple of AHL games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms late in the 2023-24 regular season and served as a backup goalie during the Calder Cup playoffs. On Monday, Kolosov will make his NHL preseason debut for the Flyers. He will split the game with Fedotov, who played the first two periods of the preseason opener and went the distance two nights ago against Boston.

2. Smattering of Flyers regulars.

With preseason games remaining on Tuesday (in Boston) and Thursday (at home vs. New Jersey), the Flyers are dressing a limited number of NHL roster locks in this game. Look for the potential opening night group to play in the finale on Thursday. NHL regulars and semi-regulars playing in Elmont include Joel Farabee, Scott Laughton. Noah Cates, Garnet Hathaway, Ryan Poehling, Rasmus Ristolainen, Egor Zamula and veteran blueliner Erik Johnson.

3. Lycksell gets a longer look.

The Flyers plan to continue taking an extended look at roster bubble forward Olle Lycksell, dressing him on Monday for the fourth time in five preseason games. He's coming off a very strong performance in Saturday's game, which included primary assists on goals by Ristolainen (5-on-5) and Matvei Michkov (power play).

4. Tre svenska backar.

Half of the Flyers starting blueline in Monday's game consists of Swedish born defense prospects: Offensive-minded Emi Andrae, defensive defenseman Adam Ginning and big-framed Helge Grans. The three players spent most or all (Grans) of last season with the Phantoms.

5. Vying for the recall mix.

Oscar Eklind and center Rodrigo Abols, signed as free agents this summer, are both facing uphill climbs to earn opening night NHL roster spots with the Flyers. Both, however, very much remain in the mix for in-season call-ups if they play well and opportunity presents itself. The same goes for veteran AHL offensive standout Anthony Richard. All three will get one more preseason look in the game in Elmont.