5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Entering a busy and challenging stretch to end October, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (2-6-1) visit Jim Montgomery's Boston Bruins (4-4-1) on Tuesday evening. Game time at TD Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Fyers Radio 24/7.

This is the first of three games this season between the Flyers and Bruins. The teams will rematch on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center. The season series will conclude on Dec. 7 back in Boston.

Playing their third game in four days, the Flyers enter this game coming off a weekend split: a 7-5 home victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday afternoon and a 4-3 home loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday evening.

The Bruins are comparatively the more rested team, having only played one game since Oct. 24. On Saturday, the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion, 4-3 in overtime, to end a three-game slump. Team captain Brad Marchand (1st goal of the season) notched the game winner.

Here are five things to watch in Tuesday's game:

1. Tippett heating up

With the exception of the top line with Sean Couturier centering Matvei Michkov and Travis Konecny, much of the Flyers' forward group -- namely the players being counted on to supply supporting offense -- has struggled for most of the season's first nine games.

Among the players who are counted upon to lead the charge offensively, Owen Tippett is one who seems to be coming around. The 25-year-old winger has posted five points (1g, 4a) over the last three games.

A bright spot from the supporting cast: Ryan Poehling has generated numerous positive shifts ever since the game in Seattle (fourth game of the season). He's using his combination of size and speed effectively of late. Although not primarily relied upon for offense, he has four assists through nine games.

2. Blueline backbone: Sanheim and Ristolainen pairing

With Cam York on IR with an upper-body injury sustained on Oct. 23 in Washington, the Flyers must lean heavily on a revised top pairing: Travis Sanheim (who has moved from right defense to left) and Rasmus Ristolainen.

The duo played well this past weekend, both offensively and defensively, while logging massive ice time. Similar performances are needed against the Bruins.

From an offensive standpoint, the Flyers got four goals this past weekend from the defense corps. On Sunday, Sanheim tallied both in the first and third periods. also assisting on Konecny's goal that brought the Flyers back within 4-3. One day earlier against Minnesota, Ristolainen notched the game-winning goal in the third period. Fellow defenseman Nick Seeler scored in the first period.

York update: The two-way defenseman is slated to miss a minimum of two weeks with the injury he sustained last Wednesday.

3. Eyes on Andrae and Drysdale

York's injury has presented an opportunity for second-year defenseman Emil Andrae to show how much he's developed his game since his early season NHL stint at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Andrae made his season debut on Sunday against Montreal. His play was a bright spot for Philly and the offensive-minded blueliner figures to stay in the lineup in upcoming games.

Andrae was paired on Sunday with veteran Erik Johnson (994 NHL regular season games played). The duo may remain together against the Bruins. Egor Zamula was scratched against the Canadiens.

Speaking of blueliners relied on to chip in some supporting offense, a big game in Boston from Jamie Drysdale would go a long way toward the Flyers upsetting the Bruins on their home ice. Drysdale (1g, 2a, 3 points) is needed to help trigger the Flyers to play faster off the breakout at 5-on-5 and join the rush up ice more consistently.

4. Shift management

The Flyers have rotated a wide array of different line combinations up front across the first nine games. Regardless of who steps out on the ice together, however, these improvements are still needed from the team collectively:

Puck possession: The Flyers must attack and defend as five-man units at even strength. Own-zone defensive structure has gradually improved over the course of October but there is still not enough puck support or communication.

Shift after GF/GA: The Flyers have had a problem through the first nine games of either giving up closely spaced opposing goals OR scoring a goal only to yield one a shift or two later. It's as true in 2024 as it has ever been that the shift following a goal or especially an opposing tally is critical to playing winning hockey.

Crisp line changes/ 2nd periods: The second period is the "long change" period in which players have a longer distance to skate when changing line combinations on the fly. The Flyers' second period woes so far this season have not only been due to line change issues but that's a fixable issue that has arisen a few times.

5. Behind enemy lines: Boston Bruins

The Flyers know all too well the damage that David Pastrnak (six goals this season including three power play markers) can cause any time he's open for a one-timer from the flank or lurking around the slot. Containing Pastrnak is a perpetual key to playing the Bruins effectively. Likewise, Flyers players and fans are quite familiar with the talents of defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

New arrival Mark Kastelic, formerly with the Ottawa Senators, is coming off an excellent game in the overtime win over Toronto. He scored a goal, blocked two shots and dished out six hits. He has chipped in six points (3g, 3a) through the first nine games of the season to go along with his huge frame (6-foot-4, 226 pounds) and punishing physical style.

Another new arrival in Boston this season: former Tampa Bay Lightning winger Cole Koepke. The 26-year-old is off to a strong start this season (three goals, seven points, plus-10). He also fits the playing style (tenacious around the puck, quick wrist shot) and physical profile (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) of opposing players who have some success against Philly.