2024-25 Flyers Schedule Breakdown

August, of course, isn’t hockey weather in Philadelphia. But when that month rolls around on the calendar, it’s the first sign of a new season approaching. Because after August is September, and that’s training camp. And before you know it, September becomes October, and the 2024-25 season will be off in full swing. Now’s your chance to plan ahead with Flyers single-game tickets. Here’s a breakdown of what’s ahead.

OCTOBER

The Flyers will start the season with a week-long road trip, so there’s no question they’ll be excited for their home opener on Saturday, October 19 against Rick Tocchet’s Vancouver Canucks. Help welcome the team back with a huge home-ice advantage, and also see the scheduled home-ice debut of Matvei Michkov. It’s the first of two straight at home, as the Flyers will host the first meeting between Michkov and countryman Alexander Ovechkin when the Washington Capitals come in on Tuesday, October 22.

You can make a weekend of things at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 as the Flyers play two in a row at home. The Minnesota Wild make their only visit of the season in the first matinee of the year at 1:00 on Saturday, followed by the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 on Sunday.

Then it’s time for a true Halloween Spectacular as the Flyers play on the Halloween holiday for the first time since 2009. Halloween falls on a Thursday this year, and the opponent will be dressed as the St. Louis Blues.

NOVEMBER

The Flyers start out November with another matinee on Saturday the 2nd when the Boston Bruins come in for a 1:00 puck drop. Then after a three-game road trip, Macklin Celebrini will come to Philadelphia for the first time with the San Jose Sharks on Monday, November 11.

There will be lots of home cooking for the Flyers over the back half of November. A five-game homestand begins against Buffalo on November 16. Colorado’s only visit of the season is on the 18th, followed by the Carolina Hurricanes on November 20 and Connor Bedard’s lone visit of the year with the Chicago Blackhawks in a 1:00 matinee on November 23.

Thanksgiving week is always a big one for the Flyers and this year is no exception. After wrapping the homestand by welcoming the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday the 25th, it’ll be time for the annual Black Friday game – and it’s big this year, with a 1:00 puck drop against the New York Rangers. The rivalry matchup will be only the second divisional home game for the Flyers to that point, and the final one in the 2024 portion of the schedule.

DECEMBER

The Flyers will start off December by welcoming in the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, on Thursday the 5th. It’s one of just five home games in the month of December, the next of which is on December 8 when the new Utah Hockey Club plays its first-ever game in Philadelphia.

The Detroit Red Wings stop in on December 12, and then the final two home games of 2024 come on Thursday the 19th against Los Angeles and Saturday the 21st against Columbus.

JANUARY

After the annual holiday season road trip, the Flyers will open up Wells Fargo Center for 2025 in a big way with a four-game homestand that kicks off with a visit from Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s on Tuesday, January 7 and is followed up by the Dallas Stars on January 9, Anaheim on January 11 and another visit from Florida on January 13. Another week-long trip then takes the Flyers away until January 21, when the Red Wings make their second and final visit of the season.

The Metropolitan Division part of the schedule gets underway in earnest on January 27 when the Flyers host the New Jersey Devils in the first half of a home-and-home series. It starts a stretch where six out of seven home games are within the division. The New York Islanders come in on January 30.

FEBRUARY

The second month of the year is split in half by the three-week break for the Four Nations tournament, with two home games before the break and two after. The Capitals return for their final visit of the year on February 6, followed by the first of two visits in February by Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, February 8. The Flyers are then idle until Saturday, February 22 when Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers come to town, followed by a return engagement by the Penguins on February 25. That will start a home-and-home between the clubs that concludes two days later in Pittsburgh.

MARCH

Once the Flyers get back from a quick trip to Winnipeg, they’ll begin the longest homestand of the season. March is split roughly in half, with seven home games in 11 days followed by a five-game road trip. The homestand is packed with exciting matchups, starting with the only visits of the season from Calgary on March 4, Winnipeg on March 6 and Seattle on March 8. That game against the Kraken is the first of two consecutive matinees over that weekend – Seattle’s matchup is at 12:30 on Saturday, followed by a divisional tilt against the New Jersey Devils at 1:00 on Sunday, March 9.

The two remaining games in the homestand welcome in former Flyers captain Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, March 11. The homestand then wraps with a pair of Eastern Conference powers – the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, March 13 and the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, March 15.

The Flyers will return from a five-game homestand on March 27 looking for a home-ice advantage boost when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Then it’s another afternoon contest against Buffalo on March 29, and a very busy month of March will close out on the 31st when Steven Stamkos, now a Nashville Predator, comes in with his new team.

APRIL

That’ll leave two home games left in the regular season for the month of April, both potentially with huge implications. The Rangers return for their second visit on Saturday, April 12, a 1:00 matinee, and then the home slate concludes with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, April 15.

As always, it’s a six-month run jam-packed with 41 great opportunities to support the Flyers and see the best the NHL has to offer.