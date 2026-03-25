Six Ducks Prospects to Take Part in 2026 NCAA Tournament

The Ducks will have six prospects participate in the 2026 NCAA Hockey Tournament beginning tomorrow, Thursday, March 26. Center Roger McQueen (Providence College), center Eric Nilson (Michigan State), defenseman Drew Schock (Michigan), center Alexandre Blais and defenseman Anthony Allain-Samake (UConn) and right wing Kyle Kukkonen (Wisconsin) will represent their respective schools in the 16-team tournament.

They can join three current Ducks players in winning an NCAA championship title: Chris Kreider (Boston College, 2010 & 2012), Troy Terry (University of Denver, 2017) and Tim Washe (Western Michigan, 2025).

Roger McQueen – Center, Providence - Anaheim first round (10th overall) in 2025

McQueen was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year in 2025-26, the fourth Friar overall to win the league's award. McQueen scored 11-16=27 points with a +6 rating and 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games. He was also named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team. Among Providence leaders, he ranked second in points and assists, and was tied for third in goals. He also ranked eighth nationally among rookies with 313 faceoff wins (313-568, 55.1%).

Eric Nilson – Center, Michigan State - Anaheim second round (45th overall) in 2025

In his freshman season, Nilson scored 3-8=11 points with a +6 rating and 37 PIM in 33 games for the top seed in the Albany Regional with a 25-8-2 record. He recorded his first collegiate goal Oct. 17 in a 4-2 victory over Boston and recorded a career-best three-game point/assist streak Jan. 15-23 (0-3=3, +1). Nilson also helped Sweden to a gold medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship, scoring 1-2=3 points in seven tournament games.

Drew Schock – Defenseman, Michigan - Anaheim fourth round (101st overall) in 2025

In his freshman season, Schock recorded 1-9=10 points with a +5 rating and 22 PIM for the tournament’s No. 1 seed Wolverines with a 29-7-1 record in 2025-26. He scored his first career NCAA goal as part of a multi-point game Oct. 10 at Providence.

Anthony Allain-Samake – Defenseman, UConn - Anaheim sixth round (168th overall) in 2025

In his freshman season, Allain-Samake helped UConn to the Hockey East championship game after scoring 1-8=9 points with a +1 rating in 37 games. He finished the season ranking fourth among UConn blueliners in scoring and assists. UConn posted a 20-12-5 record this season and is making its second straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Alexandre Blais – Center, UConn - Anaheim fourth round (100th overall) in 2024

In his freshman season after three seasons with Rimouski in the QMJHL, Blais scored 6-13=19 points with a +2 rating in 37 games this season. Among UConn leaders, he was fourth in assists, helping UConn to a 20-12-5 record and its second-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament (also 2025). Blais recorded a career-best four-game point streak, Nov. 21-Dec. 5 (2-2=4, +2).

Kyle Kukkonen – Right wing, Wisconsin - Anaheim sixth round (162nd overall) in 2021

In his senior season, Kukkonen scored 2-4=6 points in 24 games. In his first season with Wisconsin as a junior in 2024-25, he recorded 10-9=19 points in 37 games, ranking third among Badgers skaters in goals, fourth in scoring and ninth in assists. Kukkonen will make his second tournament appearance, having helped Michigan Tech to the Providence Regional Semifinal as their alternate captain in 2024.

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2026 NCAA Tournament Schedule (Ducks Players):*

Thursday, March 26

Providence (McQueen) vs. Quinnipiac, 2 p.m. PT (ESPN+) – Sioux Falls Regional

Michigan State (Nilson) vs. UConn (Blais, Allain-Samake), 10:30 a.m. PT (ESPN2) – Worcester Regional

Wisconsin (Kukkonen) vs. Dartmouth, 2 p.m. (ESPNU) – Worcester Regional

Friday, March 27

Michigan (Schock) vs. Bentley, 2:30 p.m. PT (ESPNU) – Albany Regional

Saturday, March 28

\Sioux Falls Regional final, time and broadcast TBD *Worcester Regional final, time and broadcast TBD

Sunday, March 29

Albany Regional Championship, time and broadcast TBD

Frozen Four Schedule – April 11 and 13

T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada

Semifinal Games

Thursday, April 9, 2 and 5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2 (order of games TBD)

Sioux Falls Regional Champion vs. Worcester Regional Champion (ESPN2)

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion (ESPN2)

National Championship Game