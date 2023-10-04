News Feed

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

Ducks LAK 10.3.23
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks could not mount a third-period comeback in the final installment of the 2023 preseason Freeway Face-Off, falling 4-1 to the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena.

The loss drops Anaheim to 4-2-0 in the preseason, with two exhibition games still to play. 

Brett Leason scored the lone goal for the Ducks, his third of the preseason. Zack Kassian and Radko Gudas collected assists. John Gibson made 36 saves.

Kevin Fiala, Adrian Kempe, Carl Grundstrom and Blake Lizotte scored for the Kings. Offseason acquisition Cam Talbot earned the victory in net, stopping 15-of-16 Anaheim shots.

The first period was all LA, as the hosts took an early lead and then struck twice in a span of 25 seconds to take a commanding three-goal edge into intermission.

Fiala scored the first off the rush, beating Gibson to the far post on a wraparound for his first goal of the preseason.

Fiala finished second among Kings team leaders in scoring last season, his first as a King, and led the club in assists (49). 

Kempe and Grundstrom scored later in the period on back-to-back shifts, each capitalizing on a Ducks failed defensive zone clearing attempt.

Ducks forward Chase De Leo left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period after taking a retaliatory knee by Arthur Kaliyev, who had been cleanly checked to the ice seconds prior by Gudas. De Leo did not return to the game. Kaliyev was assessed a two-minute minor penalty.

Anaheim got on the board midway through the second period, when Leason's shot off a 2-on-1 rush was initially stopped by Talbot but on the rebound bounced off defenseman Mikey Anderson and over the goal line.

With an assist, Gudas now has two points in as many preseason appearances. 

Leason has three goals and four points in four preseason games. 

LA pushed the lead to three with 11 minutes to play in regulation after a comedy of a weird bounces in front of the Ducks net. Seconds after the puck strangely bounced out of the corner of the zone and almost into the net, Lizotte's shot went off Gibson's mask and then Mintyukov's helmet before slowly tricking over the line for what would prove to be the final goal of the night // to all but seal LA's 4-1 win.

Anaheim continues its eight-game preseason schedule with its final exhibition contest slated for Honda Center, Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.