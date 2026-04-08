Husso Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Anaheim chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) announced today that goaltender Ville Husso has been selected as the Ducks' nominee for the 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The award is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. The winner will be selected at the end of the regular season by the full PHWA's 32 chapters.

Husso, 31 (2/6/95), has earned a 9-8-2 record in 19 appearances this season with the Ducks, posting a 3.21 goals-against average (GAA) and .887 save percentage (SV%). He has also posted a 8-6-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and .903 SV% in 17 AHL games with San Diego in 2025-26.

Acquired by Anaheim from Detroit for future considerations, Feb. 24, 2025, Husso is 80-54-21 in 164 career games with a 3.07 GAA and .900 SV%. Husso appeared in a career-best eight straight games dating to Nov. 28-Dec. 11 (seven starts). He also won a season-best three straight games Dec. 5-9 (3-0-0, 2.24 GAA and .920 SV%).

Anaheim’s past nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy include John Gibson (2024-25), Urho Vaakanainen (2023-24), Jakob Silfverberg (2022-23), Ryan Getzlaf (2021-22), David Backes (2020-21), Patrick Eaves (2018-19), Andrew Cogliano (five times, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), Jonas Hiller (2011-12), Ray Emery (2010-11), George Parros (2008-09), Todd Marchant (2007-08), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2006-07), Teemu Selanne (twice, 2005-06 and 2009-10), Steve Rucchin (2002-03) and Dan Bylsma (2000-01). Selanne was named the 2005-06 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, the only Ducks player to receive the honor.

The winner of the Masterton Trophy is selected by a poll among the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. A player from each team is nominated by the local chapter. The list will be narrowed to three finalists and a winner named at the NHL Awards this June 26. NHL writers first presented the trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, who played for the Minnesota North Stars and exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968, as a result of head injuries suffered during a game.

Anaheim chapter of the PHWA on Husso's nomination:

Obtained last year by the Ducks, after his NHL career took a downturn in Detroit due to injuries and ineffective play with the Red Wings, Ville Husso impressed Anaheim enough in a late-season audition to earn a two-year contract extension. The 31-year-old was still nothing more than a strong organizational No. 3 goalie as veteran Petr Mrazek was slated to back up star Lukas Dostal. Mrazek struggled out of the gate in several appearances, while Husso stayed sharp for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls. But with a key winning effort against the rival Los Angeles Kings on Black Friday, Husso ran with that and grabbed the backup job. He’s gone 9-7-2 in 17 starts and delivered some strong performances in re-establishing himself as an effective NHL netminder. And the veteran has formed a friendly, quality tandem with Dostal in the crease.