Ducks Round 1 Playoff Scenarios

The Pacific Division standings will be finalized on the last day of the regular season as Edmonton (P2; 40-30-11, 91 points), Anaheim (P3; 42-33-6, 90 points) and Los Angeles (WC2; 35-26-20, 90 points), all within one point of one another, take to the ice.

* Each of the three teams can finish in any of three seeds (P2, P3 or WC2) and lock in a series against one of their division rivals playing Thursday or the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche.

* Five unique matchup sets are possible:

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Anaheim] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles]

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim]

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles]

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Edmonton]

[P2 Los Angeles vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim]

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Anaheim] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles] will result:

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion

OR

* If the Predators defeat the Ducks in overtime or shootout AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion

OR

* If the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in regulation

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim] will result:

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion

OR

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings get at least one point vs. the Flames AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

OR

* If the Flames defeat the Kings in overtime or shootout AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles] will result:

* If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Edmonton] will result:

* If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion

[P2 Los Angeles vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim] will result:

* If the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND the if Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion