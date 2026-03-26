Ducks Recall Gaucher from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Nathan Gaucher from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gaucher, 22 (11/6/03), scored 12-14=26 points with a +3 rating and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 AHL games with San Diego this season. He set career highs in points and goals this season. He scored his first career hat trick March 22 vs. the Calgary Wranglers (3-0=3) and recorded 8-10=18 points his last 21 games with the Gulls. In 185 career AHL games with San Diego, the 6-3, 226-pound forward has recorded 30-40=70 points with a +9 rating and 194 PIM.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gaucher helped the Quebec Remparts to Memorial Cup and QMJHL championships in 2022-23 while he was named the QMJHL’s Best Defensive Forward (Guy Carbonneau Trophy), becoming the first player in league history to earn the Guy Carbonneau Trophy and Mike Bossy Trophy (Best Professional Prospect, named in 2021-22) in consecutive seasons. He earned 80-78=158 points with a +56 rating and 187 PIM in 199 career QMJHL games with the Quebec Remparts from 2019-23.

The Chambly, Quebec native helped Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships. His brother, Jacob, is a member of the Philadelphia Flyers organization, splitting games between the Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) in both 2024-25 and 2025-26.