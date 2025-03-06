Ducks Acquire Right Wing Traff, 2025 Second-Round Pick from New Jersey for Dumoulin

The Ducks have acquired right wing Herman Traff and a conditional 2025 second-round pick from the New Jersey Devils for defenseman Brian Dumoulin. Anaheim will receive the earlier selection of Edmonton or Winnipeg’s 2025 second-round selection (both owned by New Jersey). In addition, Anaheim has retained 50 percent of Dumoulin’s remaining contract.

“Brian was good for us both on and off the ice, and we wish him well in New Jersey,” said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. “This wasn't an easy decision for us. We do feel this allows more opportunity for our young defensemen, who have proven they can play and succeed at the NHL level.”

Traff, 19 (12/31/05), has appeared in 25 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with HV71 this season, scoring 3-4=7 points with 29 penalty minutes (PIM). Among players 19 and younger in the SHL, Traff ranks tied for 10th in points per game (.28). He also scored 3-3=6 points for Nybro of the HockeyAllsvenskan this season in Sweden’s second division.

The 6-3, 216-pound forward has appeared in 36 career SHL games with HV71, recording 3-4=7 points. In 17 career HockeyAllsvenskan contests, he has earned 4-5=9 points and 35 PIM. Originally selected by New Jersey in the third round (91st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Traff has scored 25-18=43 points in 60 career J20 Nationell games in Sweden’s junior league. The Vaxjo, Sweden native represented his country at the 2025 World Junior Championship, scoring two goals in seven tournament games.

Dumoulin, 33 (9/6/91), recorded 2-14=16 points with a +2 rating and 10 PIM in 61 games with Anaheim this season. He ranked second among Ducks defensemen in points and assists, while second among all Anaheim leaders in blocked shots (91).

The 6-4, 214-pound blueliner has appeared in 687 career NHL games with Anaheim (2024-25), Seattle (2023-24) and Pittsburgh (2013-23), recording 27-144=171 points with a +98 rating and 176 PIM. He has also helped Pittsburgh to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017, collecting 4-21=25 points with a +6 rating in 81 career Stanley Cup Playoff contests.