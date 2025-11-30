Bobev Enjoys Unforgettable Week with Devils | FEATURE

Trevor Bobev walked to center ice underneath an uproar of applause from the sold-out crowd at Prudential Center. Wearing a purple Devils Hockey Fights Cancer jersey, the 7-year-old from Somerset, New Jersey held a puck in his hand in between Devils captain Nico Hischier and Flyers captain Sean Couturier. After a few photos, Bobev dropped the ceremonial puck as the crowd gave him a deserving hero’s welcome.

Bobev, who was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma when he was 3, was the Devils’ honorary guest for their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by RWJBarnabas Health Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Trevor got to join the players during their arrivals for the game, watched warmups from the bench, joined the team in the locker room pre-game for the starting lineup read, participated in the ceremonial puck drop and rode the Zamboni at intermission.

“Amazing because I can ride the Zamboni again and drop the puck,” he said ahead of his feeling before the game. “I get to meet a whole bunch of players.”

Bobev rode the Zamboni once before. At his very first hockey game at Prudential Center, Trevor was a guest in the RWJBarnabas suite and took an intermission lap on the Zamboni.

“I was like, ‘don’t get used to this. It’s a one-time thing,’” laughed Trevor’s father, Daniel. “I think they discovered that Trevor was a big fan, and it would only be a matter of time before he got to become the ambassador for Hockey Fights Cancer.”

It wasn’t hard to discover that Trevor was a big fan of the Devils. Everyone could hear it.

“During his time in the hospitals, he would be in his room and the nurses and staff on the floor would hear someone cheering from his room," Daniel said, "because Trevor would have the Devils game on and he was rooting for his favorite team.”