Devils Recall Legare; Nemec to IR | BLOG

The Devils have recalled forward Nathan Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League.

New Jersey also placed defenseman Simon Nemec (lower-body) on the Injured Reserve list.

Legare, 24, appeared in one game for the Devils this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward has played 21 games with Utica, notching three goals and five points.

Legare played three games with the Devils last season in the NHL while logging 69 with Utica. Last year with the Comets, the Montreal, Quebec native picked up 17 goals and 25 points.