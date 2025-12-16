Devils Recall Legare; Nemec to IR | BLOG

Nathan Legare

The Devils have recalled forward Nathan Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League.

New Jersey also placed defenseman Simon Nemec (lower-body) on the Injured Reserve list.

Legare, 24, appeared in one game for the Devils this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward has played 21 games with Utica, notching three goals and five points.

Legare played three games with the Devils last season in the NHL while logging 69 with Utica. Last year with the Comets, the Montreal, Quebec native picked up 17 goals and 25 points.

More News

Pesce Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 2, Devils 1

Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Ducks 1

Meier Added to Non-Roster, Addison Recalled | BLOG

Devils Regroup | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Woes Continue | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Lightning 8, Devils 4

Parent Recalled, Dadonov to IR | BLOG

Meier Taking Personal Leave of Absence | BLOG

Devils to Host Devils Youth Foundation Day | RELEASE

Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Shero Received Lester Patrick Award | FEATURE

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Devils Depth Does the Trick | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Senators 3

Jack Update, More from Monday's Practice | NOTEBOOK