The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Cam Squires has been assigned from Cape Breton (QMJHL) to the Utica Comets (AHL).

Cape Breton was eliminated from the playoffs on April 7 in a loss to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Squires led the Eagles with 75 points (24g-51a) in 58 games played this season. His 24 goals ranked third on the team, while his 51 assists ranked first this season.