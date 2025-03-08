Siegenthaler Out for Regular Season | INJURY UPDATE

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the 2025 Devils Training Camp

siegenthaler
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season for New Jersey. Though his status for the postseason isn’t clear, he will not play for the Devils’ final 19 regular-season games.

“(Siegenthaler) is going to be out for the remainder of the (regular) season,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said.

Siegenthaler, 27, suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 4 after losing an edge and crashing into the boards at Pittsburgh. He finishes the year with two goals, nine points and a plus-9 in 55 games.

More News

Devils Topped by League-Best Jets | GAME STORY

Devils Add Depth at Deadline | FEATURE

QUICK RECAP: Jets 6, Devils 1

Devils Acquire McLaughlin | BLOG

Devils 2025 Trade Deadline | BLOG

Devils Acquire Sprong  | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Glass | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Cholowski | RELEASE

Kovacevic Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Message from Jack Hughes | FEATURE 

Devils Return Home, Reflect on Notable Absences | NOTEBOOK

Devils Acquire Defenseman Brian Dumoulin | RELEASE

Jack Hughes Undergoes Shoulder Surgery | INJURY UPDATE 

Devils End Road Trip with Loss | GAME STORY

Hamilton Hurt in Dallas | INJURY UPDATE 

QUICK RECAP: Stars 4, Devils 3

Devils Acquire LaChance | RELEASE

Devils Announce Five-Year Expansion Deal with CrowdPlay for Black and Red Rewards | RELEASE