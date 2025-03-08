Siegenthaler Out for Regular Season | INJURY UPDATE

Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will miss the rest of the 2024-25 regular season for New Jersey. Though his status for the postseason isn’t clear, he will not play for the Devils’ final 19 regular-season games.

“(Siegenthaler) is going to be out for the remainder of the (regular) season,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said.

Siegenthaler, 27, suffered a lower-body injury on Feb. 4 after losing an edge and crashing into the boards at Pittsburgh. He finishes the year with two goals, nine points and a plus-9 in 55 games.