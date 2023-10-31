Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

9.
It feels like Jesper Bratt is just quietly going about his business. Sure those of us who see him every game, every day, know just how talented and important he has been to this group, but he's tied for third in points in the league.
I was listening to a recent episode of the Got Yer Back podcast and Bratt was the guest. I loved the story that he shared about how he approaches the mental side of the game.
He keeps a journal.
"I write in it before every game," he told podcast hosts Ryan Rishaug and Pierre LeBrun. "It can be very simple. Most games you go into the same mindset, the same routines the same mentalities to most games. But also you have to understand what made you successful at that game. Was there something that needed to be changed, or was it continue doing this on a daily basis?
"Just because it worked on the first day, maybe you slacked on (the next), it doesn't mean you have to change too much," he continued, "Maybe there was something in that preparation that needed to be slightly tweaked. And usually writing it down for me, makes me remember it and putting a pen to paper makes me actually want to do it more. Taking a brief moment, to write it down has helped me a lot."
Bratt, it should be noted, as a sixth-round draft pick, is seventh in points for players drafted in the 2016 Draft.