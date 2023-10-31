Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It's that time of the week to jump into 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster!

And truly there's only one place to start: The Devils power play. It's on fire. It's a joy to watch and it is lethal.

The Devils are now taking their show on the road for the first real road trip of the year, taking their red-hot power play on tour.

We've got lots to cover in this week's edition, so lets get to it!