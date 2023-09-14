Prospects Head to Buffalo for Challenge | NOTEBOOK

Though training is still a week away (players report Sept. 20), in many ways the yearly Prospects Challenge is the official start to hockey season.

“We had a couple days here in Newark to acclimate. Now we head to Buffalo as a team,” Utica head coach Kevin Dineen said following Thursday’s practice. “Things are going to come together pretty quick. We’re not going to overcomplicate things. Let them go out and show their strengths.”

A major advantage for the prospects is that the weekend tournament not only gives them a chance to have some game action and reps prior to the start of main training camp, it also gives them an opportunity to catch an eye or two from the Devils staff.

“It's a chance at rookie camp to make an impression,” Dineen said. “It’s a chance for our players to get eyes on them. Not only our organization. There are scouts from every team. They’ll be at this tournament. So, it’s a good chance for them to get a viewing and go out and perform.”

Clarke, who will serve as an alternate captain over the weekend, is one of those players that will be fighting for a roster spot in New Jersey. And the Challenge gives him a chance for a strong start.

“We’re all young guys and coming off a summer where we got stronger or did different things and It’s time to put it to the test in a real game,” Clarke said. “We worked on systems stuff (Thursday) and putting that to work tomorrow and through the weekend is good.”

--Sam Kasan