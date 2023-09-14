News Feed

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE
Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE
Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG

Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG
Look Back: Bastian's Impact

Look Back: Bastian's Impact
Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE

Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE
Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey

Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey
Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE

Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE
Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut

Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut
Look Back: Akira Schmid

Look Back: Akira Schmid
Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE

Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE
Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE

Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE
Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE

Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE
Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE

Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE
Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE

Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE
Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE

Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE
Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE

Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE
Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Prospects Head to Buffalo for Challenge | NOTEBOOK

The Devils' 24-man roster practices in Newark before busing to the tournament

Chase Stillman
By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils will be participating in the 2023 Prospects Challenge at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY over the weekend. The team’s 24-man roster arrived in New Jersey Wednesday night, highlighted by defenseman Simon Nemec, and hit the ice for a practice session Thursday morning before taking a bus to Western New York.

All games will be live streamed on NewJerseyDevils.com. The tournament schedule is below...

Friday, Sept. 15
vs. Ottawa
12 p.m. EST
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Buffalo
7 p.m. EST
Sunday, Sept. 18
vs. Boston
10 a.m. EST

For more information on the tournament click here.

Stay tuned for updates, interviews and videos here in the Notebook throughout the day.

-Sam Kasan

Keith Kinkaid

© Andy Marlin/Getty Images

Wednesday Signings

The Devils made news Wednesday with a couple of roster announcements. The first was the signing of goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract. The other was the signing of forward Max Willman to a professional tryout (PTO). 

Kinkaid is in his second stint with the Devils (previously from 2011-19. He spent parts of nine seasons in New Jersey and has played in 150-plus games with the Devils. Willman has played 50 career NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers over the past four seasons, playing mostly with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League. 

--Sam Kasan

Kevin Dineen talks about the Prospects Challenge

First Look

Though training is still a week away (players report Sept. 20), in many ways the yearly Prospects Challenge is the official start to hockey season.

“We had a couple days here in Newark to acclimate. Now we head to Buffalo as a team,” Utica head coach Kevin Dineen said following Thursday’s practice. “Things are going to come together pretty quick. We’re not going to overcomplicate things. Let them go out and show their strengths.”

A major advantage for the prospects is that the weekend tournament not only gives them a chance to have some game action and reps prior to the start of main training camp, it also gives them an opportunity to catch an eye or two from the Devils staff.

“It's a chance at rookie camp to make an impression,” Dineen said. “It’s a chance for our players to get eyes on them. Not only our organization. There are scouts from every team. They’ll be at this tournament. So, it’s a good chance for them to get a viewing and go out and perform.”

Clarke, who will serve as an alternate captain over the weekend, is one of those players that will be fighting for a roster spot in New Jersey. And the Challenge gives him a chance for a strong start.

“We’re all young guys and coming off a summer where we got stronger or did different things and It’s time to put it to the test in a real game,” Clarke said. “We worked on systems stuff (Thursday) and putting that to work tomorrow and through the weekend is good.”

--Sam Kasan

Hear from the Prospects

Simon Nemec talks about the Prospects Challenge

Chase Stillman talks about the Prospects Challenge

Graeme Clarke talks about the Prospects Challenge