Devils Face Rangers in Preseason Tilt | PREVIEW

DEVILS (2-0-0) vs. RANGERS (1-1-0)

Head-to-Head

This is the first meeting between the teams this season and will be one of two preseason games between the Devils and Rangers. Last season when the Devils and Rangers played in preseason, each team won one game. The Devils started with a 5-2 win on Sept. 29, 2022 before losing 2-1 the next night.

During the regular season, the Devils went 3-0-1 against the Rangers, picking up a 5-3 win on Nov. 28, a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 7, and a 2-1 win on Mar. 30. The Rangers picked up a 4-3 overtime win on Dec. 12.

The Hudson River Rivals faced off in the First Round of the 2023 Playoffs and it was a heated series. The Rangers started with two straight wins before the Devils won Games 3 and 4. Both teams would pick up another win, creating the need for Game 7. The Devils’ 4-0 win on May 1 sealed up the series win as they advanced to the Second Round.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils kicked off their preseason with two split squad games on Monday night, with half the team in Montreal facing the Canadiens, and the other half hosting the Philadelphia Flyers. Both teams picked up a win, helping New Jersey off to a 2-0-0 start to preseason.

In the Devils vs. Canadiens game, New Jersey picked up a 4-2 win and saw goals by Joe Gambardella, Simon Nemec, Dawson Mercer, and Jack Hughes. Hughes picked up two assists as well for a three point night. Three of the Devils four goals were on the power play while the penalty kill went 2-for-3. In Montreal, Akira Schmid played 47:14 and had 16 saves on 18 shots. Keith Kinkaid played 12:38 and saved all seven shots he faced.

In New Jersey, the Devils blanked the Flyers, 6-0. The home team had four goals in the opening six minutes of play with Ondrej Palat. Erik Haula, Tyce Thompson, and Alexander Holtz all scoring in the first period. Timo Meier and Michael McLeod rounded out New Jersey's scoring. Jesper Bratt had three assists in the game and paced the Devils in points. The Devils converted on one of their four power plays while the penalty kill went 3-for-3. Vitek Vanecek played 2 periods and stopped all 11 shots he faced while Erik Kallgren played 20 minutes and stopped all 10 shots he saw.

New Jersey still has 55 players at training camp after sending two players to their junior teams. Devils head coach Lindy Ruff has started to pair certain players together to see how they perform as the team has a few spots open on the main roster and plenty of players eager for the opportunity.

Rangers Team Scope:

Thursday’s game is the Rangers third preseason game of the year. In their first game, New York fell 3-0 to the Boston Bruins. The Rangers were unable to convert on any of their five power play opportunities, and allowed a power play goal. Jonathan Quick played 30:26 and had 11 saves on 14 shots while Louis Domingue played 29:33 and stopped all eight shots he faced.

In New York’s second game on Sept. 24, the Rangers picked up a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. Kaapo Kakko, Tyler Pitlick, Chris Kreider, and Blake Wheeler all scored one goal each. The Rangers power play was held off the board with their two opportunities, while the penalty kill went 1-for-2. Igor Shesterkin played 29:38 and stopped all but one of the 11 shots he saw, while Dylan Garand played the remaining 30:22 and stopped 11 of 12 shots.

The Rangers have already made significant cuts to their training camp roster and are down to 48 players including 27 forwards, 16 defensemen and five goaltenders.

By the Numbers:

The Devils penalty kill is already off to a strong start, going 5-for-6 in New Jersey’s first two preseason games. Last year, the Devils had the fourth-best penalty kill in the league, stopping teams from scoring on the man-advantage 82.6% of the time.

New Jersey’s power play, even without set units, is already showing promise. Through two preseason games, the Devils have scored four goals on eight opportunities. Last year, the team finished 13th in the league with a 21.9% success rate.

-Catherine Bogart, NJD.TV