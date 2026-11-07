Devils Face Leafs to Finish Back-to-Backs | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-5-0) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-2)
New Jersey continues its three-game road trip Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your Game Preview presented by Warren Thompson & Son Roofing & Siding and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming Soon
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming Soon
SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY
TORONTO, Ont. - Check back following head coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability for updates.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have won eight of their last nine games (8-1-0), including four straight, and are 10-2-0 in the last 12 contests. The Devils are coming off a wild 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win at Long Island on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored the OT winner, his third OT winner on the season.
The Devils continue a three-game road trip in Toronto Sunday night and finish at Winnipeg on Tuesday. New Jersey is 12-5-0 (24 points) on the season and second in the Metro behind Carolina (14-3-2, 30 points).
The Maple Leafs entered the season with a new head coach in Jim Hiller. Thus far, he has the club at an 8-8-2 mark to place seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division.
Toronto has lost four of its past five games and has a lot of ground to make up in the division to earn a playoff spot. The Leafs will face the Devils in the third game of a six-game homestand. Toronto lost the opening two games, including a setback to Montreal on Saturday night.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Devils: Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 23 points (9g-14a). He has a four-game multi-point streak with nine total (5g-4a). Hughes has points in seven of his last eight games.
Maple Leafs: William Nylander
William Nylander has 11 goals and 22 points on the season. Nylander has points in seven of his past nine games for 10 total (6g-4a).
INJURIES
Devils:
- Seamus Casey: Injured, non-roster
Maple Leafs:
- Nick Blankenburg: IR
- Max Domi: Back, Long term
- Kirill Marchenko: Undisclosed
- Elvis Merzlinkins: Shoulder, long term
- Marshall Rifai: IR
- Miles Wood: IR
26-27 REGULAR-SEASON
- Nov. 8 at Toronto
- Dec. 17 vs. Toronto
- March 20 at Toronto
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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MAPLE LEAFS
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GOALS
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J. Hughes, 9
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Matthews, Nylander, 11
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ASSISTS
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J. Hughes, 14
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Matthews, 16
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POINTS
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J. Hughes, 23
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Matthews, 27