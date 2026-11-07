Devils Face Leafs to Finish Back-to-Backs | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won eight of their last nine games (8-1-0), including four straight, and are 10-2-0 in the last 12 contests. The Devils are coming off a wild 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win at Long Island on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored the OT winner, his third OT winner on the season.

The Devils continue a three-game road trip in Toronto Sunday night and finish at Winnipeg on Tuesday. New Jersey is 12-5-0 (24 points) on the season and second in the Metro behind Carolina (14-3-2, 30 points).

The Maple Leafs entered the season with a new head coach in Jim Hiller. Thus far, he has the club at an 8-8-2 mark to place seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division.

Toronto has lost four of its past five games and has a lot of ground to make up in the division to earn a playoff spot. The Leafs will face the Devils in the third game of a six-game homestand. Toronto lost the opening two games, including a setback to Montreal on Saturday night.