Devils Face Leafs to Finish Back-to-Backs | PREVIEW

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WATCH & LISTEN

 

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-5-0) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (8-8-2)

New Jersey continues its three-game road trip Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.

Read below for your Game Preview presented by Warren Thompson & Son Roofing & Siding and check back for the Morning Skate Recap.

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SHELDON KEEFE MEDIA AVAILABILITY

TORONTO, Ont. - Check back following head coach Sheldon Keefe's media availability for updates.

BY THE NUMBERS
 

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won eight of their last nine games (8-1-0), including four straight, and are 10-2-0 in the last 12 contests. The Devils are coming off a wild 5-4 come-from-behind overtime win at Long Island on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored the OT winner, his third OT winner on the season. 

The Devils continue a three-game road trip in Toronto Sunday night and finish at Winnipeg on Tuesday. New Jersey is 12-5-0 (24 points) on the season and second in the Metro behind Carolina (14-3-2, 30 points). 

The Maple Leafs entered the season with a new head coach in Jim Hiller. Thus far, he has the club at an 8-8-2 mark to place seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division. 

Toronto has lost four of its past five games and has a lot of ground to make up in the division to earn a playoff spot. The Leafs will face the Devils in the third game of a six-game homestand. Toronto lost the opening two games, including a setback to Montreal on Saturday night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Devils: Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes leads New Jersey with 23 points (9g-14a). He has a four-game multi-point streak with nine total (5g-4a). Hughes has points in seven of his last eight games. 

Maple Leafs: William Nylander

William Nylander has 11 goals and 22 points on the season. Nylander has points in seven of his past nine games for 10 total (6g-4a). 

INJURIES

Devils:

  • Seamus Casey: Injured, non-roster

Maple Leafs:

  • Nick Blankenburg: IR
  • Max Domi: Back, Long term
  • Kirill Marchenko: Undisclosed
  • Elvis Merzlinkins: Shoulder, long term
  • Marshall Rifai: IR
  • Miles Wood: IR

26-27 REGULAR-SEASON

  • Nov. 8 at Toronto
  • Dec. 17 vs. Toronto
  • March 20 at Toronto

STATS LEADERS

 
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
GOALS

J. Hughes, 9

Matthews, Nylander, 11
ASSISTS

J. Hughes, 14

Matthews, 16
POINTS

J. Hughes, 23

Matthews, 27

 

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