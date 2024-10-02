Nemec Delighted Grandparents to See Him in Live NHL Game | FEATURE

For Simon Nemec, he’s not quite home here in Prague, but playing in an NHL game in Czechia is as close as it may get.

Nemec is one of a new generation of Slovak talent taking the NHL by storm. From Liptovský Mikuláš, Slovakia, Nemec isn't too far from home as the Devils begin their Global Series adventure.

“I’m not home, but I feel like I can understand so much about it. It’s great to be here,” he said.

While there is important business to take care of, four important points on the line to start the season, these Global Series games bring entire families together to enjoy the unique experience of being in a completely different country, a different venue, and a new set of eyes on a live game. And for this game in particular, with the proximity to Slovakia and the game being held in Prague, Nemec is looking forward to seeing what the crowd will look like.

“I think so many Slovak people, they’re coming to the game, and we have me and Tuna (Tomas Tatar). It’s going to be really, really good. And I think Buffalo, they don’t have any Czech players or Slovak guys, so I think the crowd is going to be on our side.”

On Friday, Nemec will have his grandparents in the arena. It will be the first time they see him play as an NHL player as they are unable to travel to North America. Being a part of this Global Series and being closer to home means a lot to Nemec, whose grandparents have played a pivotal role in his life.

“It means a lot because when I was younger, they always went to my games,” Nemec said. “It doesn't matter if we played like one hour or like five hours away. They always took the train to watch me play; they always went, even during the week and everything. It’s so exciting for me and them.”

Nemec is close to his grandparents; he says he spends a lot of time with them during the summers back home in Slovakia. They live in a small town that Nemec enjoys.

“It’s so nice,” he said. “They don’t live in a big city, but in a little village, the nature is nice there. There are so many animals around.”

His grandfather, he says, was a hockey fan but never played. In fact, Nemec is the first in his family to start playing the sport. Nemec’s father also helped instill the love of the game into Simon.

“When I was like four, I always woke up and we watched the NHL games with my dad because I couldn’t sleep. And in my hometown, hockey is so popular and we’d always go watch the Men’s League,” he shared.