Nemec Named to AHL All-Star Team | BLOG

Devils defensive prospect Simon Nemec was added to the North Division roster for the 2025 American Hockey League All-Star Classic, taking place Feb. 2-3 in Palm Desert, California at the home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Nemec, 20, has five goals and 16 points in 23 games for the Utica Comets on the season. He posted two goals, three assists and five points against Hartford on Wednesday night. All three were career highs.

Nemec was the Devils’ first-round pick (second overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He’s appeared in 69 career NHL games, including a career-high 60 during the 2023-24 campaign. He has totaled three goals and 20 points in the NHL.

Nemec (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) has played in 101 career AHL contests, totaling 19 goals and 58 points.

Nemec will replace Utica/Devils defenseman Seamus Casey in the All-Star Classic on the team.