It took 31 tries but she finally did it.

Mrs. Fields has won the in-game Dessert Race.

It had been a long-time coming, going 0-30 before finally posting a victory against her rivals, Twist and Auntie Anne's.

The anticipation built thoughout the short race as Mrs. Fields looked to be coming up short, yet again, falling mid-way through. But she got right back up and powered past the Twist and Auntie Anne's for her first victory of the season, sending the Prudential Center crowd into hysterics.