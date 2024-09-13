MB30 Reunites Alumni For a Good Cause | FEATURE

For Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, every September is an opportunity for his signature event, MB30, to bring people together. Whether it’s his former teammates or current players, this golf invitational is a way to reunite with members of the Devils organization and reconnect once a year.

“It’s a great day,” Brodeur shared. “It’s just before the season is about to get going. To see some of the older guys coming in, just supporting the cause (is special). This year we have a bunch of active players that are coming in so it’s nice for everybody here to see them also. It means a lot.”

“This is a great team,” former Devils forward Travis Zajac said. “Guys have won together, we’ve had some good teams together. The group wants to be together, they want to spend time together. It’s nice for everybody to come back for this event and for the Devils Youth Foundation, it’s a lot of fun.”