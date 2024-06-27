Luke Hughes Finishes 3rd in Calder Voting | FEATURE

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Devils defenseman Luke Hughes finished third in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”

Hughes, 20, received 686 total points, including receiving five second-place votes, at the 2024 NHL Awards. Chicago’s Connor Bedard won the award with 1808 points and 152 first-place votes.

“I’m pretty proud of myself and the year that I had,” Hughes said. “It’s a really tough league. Just to be nominated in the top three is a pretty good accomplishment. I’m just happy to be here.”

Hughes played in all 82 games during his 2023-24 rookie campaign. He posted nine goals, 38 assists and 47 points. His 47 points set a Devils’ team record for points by a rookie defenseman.

“Playing all 82 games, staying healthy throughout the year is an accomplishment for me,” he said. “I’m proud of the season that I had. There’s a lot of room to grow for me and for the team.”