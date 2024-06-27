Luke Hughes Finishes 3rd in Calder Voting | FEATURE

By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Devils defenseman Luke Hughes finished third in voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy, given “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.”

Hughes, 20, received 686 total points, including receiving five second-place votes, at the 2024 NHL Awards. Chicago’s Connor Bedard won the award with 1808 points and 152 first-place votes.

“I’m pretty proud of myself and the year that I had,” Hughes said. “It’s a really tough league. Just to be nominated in the top three is a pretty good accomplishment. I’m just happy to be here.”

Hughes played in all 82 games during his 2023-24 rookie campaign. He posted nine goals, 38 assists and 47 points. His 47 points set a Devils’ team record for points by a rookie defenseman.

“Playing all 82 games, staying healthy throughout the year is an accomplishment for me,” he said. “I’m proud of the season that I had. There’s a lot of room to grow for me and for the team.”

Luke on being nominated for the Calder Trophy

Hughes also logged an average of 21:28 minutes of ice time while manning the club’s top power-play unit for the entire season. Hughes led the team in power-play minutes per game with 3:48. But out of all of his many accolades, Hughes is most proud of the progress of his overall game.

“I was proud of the way I developed throughout the year, how my game become more confident throughout the year,” he said. “That’s the important thing. Just getting better every day.”

Hughes followed his season by posting four goals and five points in seven games with Team USA at the 2024 World Championship. After that he took a much-needed rest before beginning his off-season training.

“Took a couple weeks off and getting back in,” he said. “I’ve been training for a couple of weeks and starting to ramp up.”

While Hughes did not win the Calder, his older brother, Quinn, won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. It was Quinn's first time being nominated and the first (of a possible many) awards for the Hughes family.

Hughes family jim ellen quinn luke jack

“He had an unbelievable year,” Luke said of his brother. “That’s all you can say. He’s a special player. Definitely one of the best in the world.

“The year he had and the impact he had for his team is pretty special.”

Luke’s other older brother, Jack, was also in attendance for the show. Last season, Jack finished as the runner-up for the Lady Byng Award for sportsmanlike and professionalism. And, of course, Jim and Ellen Hughes were on hand to support their sons.

“It’s really special for me and really special for our entire family,” Luke said of sharing these moments together. “To have two of us in the awards and Jack here the year before. It’s pretty cool for all five of us to be here and enjoy it together.”

*Devils rookie defenseman Simon Nemec received one fifth-place vote.

