The Devils visit the Rangers tonight for their third of seven preseason games before the start of the regular season! Stick around to the Live Blog to stay up to date on the game!
LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Rangers 0
GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST PERIOD
\* Akira Schmid gets the start in net tonight for the Devils. He'll play half of the game before Erik Kallgren will take over. Tonight is the final time during the preseason when a goaltender will play only half a game. Going forward, Schmid and Vitek Vanecek are scheduled to play two games each of the final four.
No goals as of yet!
DEVILS LINEUP
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Foote-McLeod-Clarke
Willman-Nosek-Lazar
Bowers-Dowling-Thompson
Hughes-Miller
Bahl-Marino
Wotherspoon-Nemec
Schmid
Kallgren
RANGERS LINEUP
Kreider-Zibanejad-Lafrenière
Cuylle-Brodzinski-Kakko
Othmann-Bonino-Wheeler
Blidh-Henriksson-Belzile
Miller-Fox
Gustafsson-Schneider
Jones-Emberson
Shesterkin
Domingue
DEVILS MINUTE
