LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4, Stars 1

The Devils travel to Dallas to face the Stars. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Dallas Stars
The Devils travel to Dallas to face the Stars. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, DAL 0: Jack Hughes gets the puck down low and has all the patience in the world, waiting for Oettinger to go down before lifting it over his U.S. Olympic teammate at the top of the crease.
NJD 1, DAL 1: Wyatt Johnston scores with the teams playing four-on-four.
NJD 2, DAL 1: Less than a minute later, Jesper Bratt scored on a close-in deke reminiscent of Jack's goal except sliding it along the ice under Oettinger to put the Devils back in front.
NJD 3, DAL 1: Connor Brown ripped a shot over the shoulder of Oettinger for the Devils' third goal on four shots and a 3-1 lead.
NJD 4, DAL 1: Jack scores on a breakaway for the team's fourth goal on six shots.
No goals as of yet.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Bunting - Duchene - Benn
Back - Hyry - Erne
Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers
Oettinger
DeSmith