LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4, Stars 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Dallas Stars

njd-dal-live-updates
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils travel to Dallas to face the Stars. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, DAL 0: Jack Hughes gets the puck down low and has all the patience in the world, waiting for Oettinger to go down before lifting it over his U.S. Olympic teammate at the top of the crease.

NJD 1, DAL 1: Wyatt Johnston scores with the teams playing four-on-four.

NJD 2, DAL 1: Less than a minute later, Jesper Bratt scored on a close-in deke reminiscent of Jack's goal except sliding it along the ice under Oettinger to put the Devils back in front.

NJD 3, DAL 1: Connor Brown ripped a shot over the shoulder of Oettinger for the Devils' third goal on four shots and a 3-1 lead.

NJD 4, DAL 1: Jack scores on a breakaway for the team's fourth goal on six shots.

1ST PERIOD TOP SAVES & STATS

Screenshot 2026-03-24 at 7.54.14 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Gritsyuk - Glass - Hameenaho
Cotter - Bjugstad - Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

STARS LINEUP

Robertson - Johnston - Bourque
Steel - Hryckowian - Blackwell
Bunting - Duchene - Benn
Back - Hyry - Erne 

Lindell - Heiskanen
Harley - Lundkvist
Bichsel - Myers

Oettinger
DeSmith

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Dougie Hamilton hits a career milestone tonight when he suits up in his 900th NHL game.

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