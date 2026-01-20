LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Flames 1

The Devils are in Calgary, visiting the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

Rookie Lap!!

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

1st int stats

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, CGY 0: Mercer breaks the ice for New Jersey.

CGY 1, NJD 1: Two minutes later, Kadri answers for the Flames.

DEVILS LINEUP

FLAMES LINEUP

Sharangovich – Backlund – Coronato
Zary – Kadri – Gridin
Huberdeau – Frost – Farabee
Lomberg – Kirkland – Klapka

Kuznetsov – Weegar
Bahl – Whitecloud
Hanley – Brzustewicz

Cooley

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

It's debut night for Lenni Hameenaho!

