LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Red Wings

The Devils host the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Dadonov-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White

Markstrom
Allen

RED WINGS LINEUP

Finnie-Larkin-Raymond
DeBrincat-Compher-Kane
Berggren-Danielson-Appleton
Kasper-Copp-van Riemsdyk

Chiarot-Seider
Bernard-Docker - Sandin-Pellikka
Johansson-Hamonic

Talbot
Gibson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Come with us as we prepare the ice for the Devils' game against the Detroit Red Wings tonight.

