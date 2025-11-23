QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Flyers 6

The Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

POST-GAME COVERAGE

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, PHI 0: After a flurry of chances on the power play, Timo Meier finally got one for the Devils at the doorstep, lifting the puck past an outstretched Dan Vladar.

NJD 1, PHI 1: Noah Cates put home a rebound to tie the game up after Allen's failed attempt to swat the puck away.

PHI 2, NJD 1: Matvei Michkov scores on a breakaway to put the Flyers in front.

PHI 3, NJD 1: Tyson Foerster scores nine seconds later to put the Flyers up by two.

PHI 4, NJD 1: Foerster scores again, Flyers net three goals in 26 seconds to blow the game open.

ALLEN'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

Screenshot 2025-11-22 at 7.57.55 PM

SECOND PERIOD

PHI 5, NJD 1: Bobby Brink wrists a shot from the left circle past Allen to make it a four-goal lead for the Flyers.

PHI 5, NJD 2: Nico Hischier hammers home a one-timer after a nice feed from Luke.

ALLEN'S TOP 2ND-PERIOD SAVES

Screenshot 2025-11-22 at 8.49.41 PM

THIRD PERIOD

PHI 5, NJD 3: With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker with 6:33 to go in the third, Simon Nemec blasted a shot from the point that was tipped by Hischier and beat a screened Vladar to make it a two-goal game.

PHI 6, NJD 3: Trevor Zegras scored on a breakaway to put the Flyers back up by three.

Screenshot 2025-11-22 at 9.50.23 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier – Hischier – Bratt
Gritsyuk – Mercer – Brown
Palat – Lammikko – Dadonov
Cotter – Glendening – Noesen

Siegenthaler – Nemec
Dillon – Hughes
Cholowski – Hamilton

Allen
Markstrom

FLYERS LINEUP

Michkov - Couturier - Brink
Zegras - Dvorak - Tippett
Foerster - Cates - Konecny
Deslauriers - Abols - Hathaway

York - Sanheim
Andrae - Drysdale
Seeler - Zamula

Vladar
Ersson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils offense looks to ignite against the Flyers in the City of Brotherly Love

