QUICK RECAP: Devils 3 at Flyers 6

The Devils visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, PHI 0: After a flurry of chances on the power play, Timo Meier finally got one for the Devils at the doorstep, lifting the puck past an outstretched Dan Vladar.
NJD 1, PHI 1: Noah Cates put home a rebound to tie the game up after Allen's failed attempt to swat the puck away.
PHI 2, NJD 1: Matvei Michkov scores on a breakaway to put the Flyers in front.
PHI 3, NJD 1: Tyson Foerster scores nine seconds later to put the Flyers up by two.
PHI 4, NJD 1: Foerster scores again, Flyers net three goals in 26 seconds to blow the game open.
PHI 5, NJD 1: Bobby Brink wrists a shot from the left circle past Allen to make it a four-goal lead for the Flyers.
PHI 5, NJD 2: Nico Hischier hammers home a one-timer after a nice feed from Luke.
PHI 5, NJD 3: With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker with 6:33 to go in the third, Simon Nemec blasted a shot from the point that was tipped by Hischier and beat a screened Vladar to make it a two-goal game.
PHI 6, NJD 3: Trevor Zegras scored on a breakaway to put the Flyers back up by three.
Meier – Hischier – Bratt
Gritsyuk – Mercer – Brown
Palat – Lammikko – Dadonov
Cotter – Glendening – Noesen
Siegenthaler – Nemec
Dillon – Hughes
Cholowski – Hamilton
Allen
Markstrom
Michkov - Couturier - Brink
Zegras - Dvorak - Tippett
Foerster - Cates - Konecny
Deslauriers - Abols - Hathaway
York - Sanheim
Andrae - Drysdale
Seeler - Zamula
Vladar
Ersson