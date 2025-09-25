LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Islanders 0

The Devils visit the Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 & MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-09-26 at 7.21.05 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Cotter-Lammikko-Gritsyuk
Crookshank-Glass-Legare
Gruden-Glendening-Halonen
Hardman-Rooney-McLaughlin

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Edwards-Hamilton
Cholowski-Casey

Allen
Malek

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Drouin-Horvat-Shabanov
Duclair-Barzal-Gatcomb
Beckman-Cizikas-Highmore
Veremyev-Berg-Liukas

Romanov-DeAngelo
Schaefer-Mayfield
Warren-Bear

Sorokin
Lennox

More News

Devils Play First Road Game of the Preseason at NYI | PREVIEW

Devils Resume Camp Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Dominate in Tilt with Islanders | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 6, Islanders 2

The Perfect Fit | FEATURE 

Camp Continues | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Prudential Center Announce Enhancements, Theme Nights | RELEASE

Gritsyuk Nets 2 Points in Preseason Loss to Rangers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Rangers 5, Devils 3

Athletes’ Advice Fuels Dillon’s Recovery | FEATURE

Day 3 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Will Lean on Defensive Depth | FEATURE 

MSG Networks Announce 2025-26 Devils Telecast Schedule

Training Camp Scrimmage | NOTEBOOK

Devils Open 2025 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Fitzgerald: 'We Will Be Signing (Luke)' | BLOG

Hughes Excited to Return to Play | FEATURE

A Burning Desire | FEATURE