Devils Recall One Player, Send Another to IR | BLOG

The Devils have recalled forward Nathan Legare from Utica of the American Hockey League. He will join the team in Chicago

The club also assigned forward Zack MacEwen (lower-body) to Injured Reserve list.

Legare, 24, has appeared in 11 games for the Comets, scoring one goal. Last season he notched 17 goals and 25 points in 69 games with Utica. He also played three games with the Devils last year.

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward was one of the team’s best players during preseason action. He posted a goal and two points in three games.