The New Jersey Devils have placed forward Justin Dowling on waivers with the intention of assigning him to Utica (AHL).

Dowling has played 21 games with New Jersey, registering two goals and an assist.

In a corresponding move, the club has activated for Curtis Lazar off injured reserve.

Lazar will return to the Devils lineup on Tuesday night in St. Louis. He has been out of the lineup with a knee injury which he sustained on Oct. 27 against the Anaheim Ducks.