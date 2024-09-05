Hutchinson Signs PTO with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has signed goaltender Michael Hutchinson to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO). Hutchinson will join New Jersey when all players report to training camp on September 18.

Hutchinson, 34, spent the 2023-24 season with Detroit’s organization and recorded two shutouts with a 14-14-3 record for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League (AHL). The right-handed catching goaltender has played in 241 career AHL contests since 2010-11, posting a 120-85-26 record, .914 save percentage, and 2.62 goals against average, with 17 shutouts.

Born March 2, 1990, Boston selected Hutchinson in the third round, 77th overall, in the 2008 NHL Draft. The 6’3”, 200lbs. netminder earned his first career NHL win against Boston on April 10, 2014, after recording 32 saves on 33 shots. He has earned a 57-62-18 record in 154 career NHL games, with time in Winnipeg, Florida, Toronto, Colorado, Columbus, and Detroit. He holds a career 2.94 goals-against average, and .902 save percentage, with six shutouts. In 2014-15, he hit a career-high of 21 wins with Winnipeg. He helped the Jets clinch a postseason berth that same year with a 14-3-2 record and a .939 save percentage from October 24, 2014, to January 21, 2015.