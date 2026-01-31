LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Senators 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Ottawa Senators

atOTT
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

39704741__JK18080_jpg_Josh_Kim_20260201_000115
39704757__JK18271_jpg_Josh_Kim_20260201_000121
39704743__JK18097_jpg_Josh_Kim_20260201_000116
GettyImages-2258728002
GettyImages-2258731692
+9 GettyImages-2258733690
GettyImages-2258733504
39709362__JK19233_jpg_Josh_Kim_20260201_010226
39709365__JK19254_jpg_Josh_Kim_20260201_010228
GettyImages-2258733416
GettyImages-2258733374
GettyImages-2258733497
GettyImages-2258738941
GettyImages-2258739087
GettyImages-2258739420

Devils at Senators

Photos from the game between the Devils and Ottawa Senators. Photos by Josh Kim and Getty Images.

FIRST PERIOD

OTT 1, NJD 0: Brady Tkachuk opens the scoring on the power play with Devils Brett Pesce in the penalty box.

NJD 1, OTT 1: Timo Meier ties the game with his first goal in seven games.

Best of Jake Allen's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 7.59.57 PM

SECOND PERIOD

No goals scored in the period.

Best of Jake Allen's 2nd Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-31 at 8.55.56 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Glass-Brown
Gritsyuk-Hischier-Hämeenaho
Dadonov-Mercer-Bratt
Cotter-Glendening-Tsyplakov

Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Pesce-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

SENATORS LINEUP

Tkachuk- Cozens-Greig
Batherson-Stutzle-Giroux
Cousins-Pinto-Amadio
Halliday-Eller-Zetterlund

Sanderson-Zub
Chabot-Jensen
Kleven- Spence

Ullmark
Meritainen

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Get the scoop on the Devils' situation at center as they get set to play Ottawa

More News

Jack Hughes Injury Update | BLOG

Captain's Log: Overtime Win | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Predators 2 (OT)

Hameenaho Making Most of Opportunity | PROSPECT WATCH

Devils Acquire Tsyplakov from NY Islanders | RELEASE

Jets Sweep | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Jets 4, Devils 3

Honoring John MacLean | RING OF HONOR

Chicago & MacLean | RING OF HONOR

Devils Fall Short in Seattle | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Kraken 4, Devils 2

Markstrom Starts in Road Trip Finale Matinee | PREVIEW

Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Sunday's Matinee | NOTEBOOK

Devils Win a Wild One in Vancouver | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Canucks 4

Devils Look to Keep Rolling Through Western Canada | PREVIEW

Practice in BC | NOTEBOOK

Luke Hughes on LTIR, White Recalled | TRANSACTION