Smith to IR, Hatakka Recalled | BLOG 

Santeri hatakka
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils have placed defenseman Brendan Smith on the Injured Reserve list retroactive to Jan. 15.

The club recalled defenseman Santeri Hatakka from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Hatakka, 23, has played 28 games this season for Utica, posting two goals and nine points.

The left-shot Finnish blueliner has appeared in nine NHL games in his career, all in 2021-22 with the San Jose Sharks, whom drafted him in the sixth round (184th overall).

Hatakka, 6-foot-1, 191 pounds, was part of the trade with San Jose that brought Timo Meier to the Devils.

