Bastian Returns, Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Play | PREVIEW
Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY
Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE
Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK
Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE
Devils' Camp Continues Wednesday | NOTEBOOK
Cory Schneider Announces Retirement 
Devils Dominate Flyers in Preseason Opener | GAME STORY
Hughes Has 3-Point Night in 4-2 Win in Montreal | GAME STORY
Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE
Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP
Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp
Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster

Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders | GAME STORY

The Devils four-goal second period set up the Devils for yet another preseason win

By Amanda Stein
A four-goal second period by the New Jersey Devils took care of the Islanders on Monday night in preseason play. After falling behind in the game early by two, the Devils put their foot on the gas.

Jesper Bratt had a hattrick and an assist, John Marino had a two-goal night, along with an assist, and Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist in the 6-5 win against the Islanders.

As the preseason continues to roll along and with new faces in the lineup, the chemistry is starting to build. The connection between Bratt, Hughes, and Toffoli was certainly evident tonight, whether it was the give-and-go from Toffoli to Bratt on the Swede's first goal of the game, or the unbelievable heads-up, thread-the-needle pass from Bratt to Hughes in the second, this line is finding it's groove.

"He takes a lot of guys with him in the plays," Bratt said of Toffoli, "On my third goal, he picks up a tough puck by the walls, he rims it, he brings guys to the net-front and kind of opens up the whole ice for me, just by winning the battle and bringing his guys down to the front of the net. That leaves me wide open."

Together the entire line accounted for seven points against the Islanders, with Toffoli picking up two assists.

"I thought that line made some really nice plays," head coach Lindy Ruff shared, "They zipped it around, they had some really good possession. I think that takes time, they've been together all of camp, the fact that tonight they were able to find each other the way they did, it's a product of playing together." 

The Devils continue to truck along in the preseason undefeated, 5-0-0 with two games left.

For the Islanders, Mathew Barzal had two goals, while Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson and Sebastian Aho each had one.

Here are some observations from the game:

  • For the second time this preseason the Devils put up six goals on their opponent. In the opening game at Prudential Center, the Devils posted six against the Philadelphia Flyers. 
  • Tonight was the first time in this preseason where the Devils fell behind by two goals in the game. The Islanders took a 2-0 lead by 8:16 of the first period, first with the opening goal on a breakaway by Matt Barzal at 3:44, followed by Brock Nelson's goal at 8:16. But if we know anything about these Devils, even when it's not the full lineup yet, they have it in them to compete and had pulled within one before the first period was over.
  • The Islanders' two-goal lead was thwarted by a first period goal by Devils' defenseman John Marino. With plenty of traffic in front of Ilya Sorokin, Marino fired a shot toward the net which found its way through. And yes, it's just a preseason goal, but they all count in some fashion, so that was a rare one for the 25-year-old, whose last goal came on Feb. 9, 2023, against Seattle.
  • Watch the replay of Marino's second goal of the night, the one that gave the Devils a 4-3 lead, and you might not be able to tell who is happier, Marino or teammate Curtis Lazar. Regardless, Marino put together an absolutely phenomenal shift, dangling the puck through Islanders defenders, and streaking in from the wing, with Lazar headed to the net, Marino's shot snuck through Sorokin.
  • Marino would later assist on Bratt's third goal of the night giving him a three-point game, which he's only ever done once in the regular season back on April 6, 2023.
  • Nathan Bastian returned to the Devils lineup after a long off-season of rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Bastian's goal at the start of training camp was to be healthy enough to get in some preseason games. Tonight he hopped on the ice with linemates Tomas Nosek and Michael McLeod. Bastian finished the night playing 17:11 with two hits. 
  • Not a bad night for Jesper Bratt who, along with wearing an A, had a two-goal performance in the second period, on to tie the game, the second to give the Devils a 3-2 lead, all in a matter of less than two minutes. Of his hat trick Bratt said: 

It's always nice knowing that the things you worked on in the summer, the types of shots, that you feel comfortable in those. Obviously the seam-pass from Jack, I guess he always finds it somehow. You've just got to be ready. 

  • Bratt's power-play goal was assisted by both Jack and Luke Hughes. That feels exciting and significant!
The Devils host  the New York Rangers this Wednesday at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSG and MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 