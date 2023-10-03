Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders | GAME STORY

A four-goal second period by the New Jersey Devils took care of the Islanders on Monday night in preseason play. After falling behind in the game early by two, the Devils put their foot on the gas.

Jesper Bratt had a hattrick and an assist, John Marino had a two-goal night, along with an assist, and Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist in the 6-5 win against the Islanders.

As the preseason continues to roll along and with new faces in the lineup, the chemistry is starting to build. The connection between Bratt, Hughes, and Toffoli was certainly evident tonight, whether it was the give-and-go from Toffoli to Bratt on the Swede's first goal of the game, or the unbelievable heads-up, thread-the-needle pass from Bratt to Hughes in the second, this line is finding it's groove.

"He takes a lot of guys with him in the plays," Bratt said of Toffoli, "On my third goal, he picks up a tough puck by the walls, he rims it, he brings guys to the net-front and kind of opens up the whole ice for me, just by winning the battle and bringing his guys down to the front of the net. That leaves me wide open."

Together the entire line accounted for seven points against the Islanders, with Toffoli picking up two assists.

"I thought that line made some really nice plays," head coach Lindy Ruff shared, "They zipped it around, they had some really good possession. I think that takes time, they've been together all of camp, the fact that tonight they were able to find each other the way they did, it's a product of playing together."

The Devils continue to truck along in the preseason undefeated, 5-0-0 with two games left.

For the Islanders, Mathew Barzal had two goals, while Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson and Sebastian Aho each had one.