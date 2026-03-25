They Shoot, They Score | GAME STORY

DALLAS, TX - The Devils didn't make it easy on themselves, but in Dallas on Tuesday night, they picked up a big 6-4 win against the Dallas Stars.

It took almost five minutes for the Devils to register their first shot of the game, but Jack Hughes made it count, opening the scoring. And from there, nearly every shot the Devils would take in the next five minutes would result in goals.

Jesper Bratt’s goal, on the Devils second shot of the game, re-established New Jersey’s one-goal lead, at 2-1, after Wyatt Johnston had briefly tied the game. Bratt’s goal was the second shot of the period for the Devils, which was followed by Connor Brown extending the lead to 3-1 on the Devils fourth shot of the night.

Then in came Connor Brown with the Devils' fourth shot; it, too, beat Jake Oettinger in the Stars' net, and New Jersey’s lead stretched to 3-1. Then, a fifth shot, once again off the stick of Hughes, beats Oettinger, his second of the period, further extending New Jersey’s lead.

"Obviously, it felt good to get that kind of start,” Bratt said. “It’s kind of been the opposite most of the season for us, to create scoring chances, but the puck really hasn’t gone in. Obviously, it felt good in our responce and attention to detail in the goal scoring was there. And it gets the boys fired up too.”

It proved to be a very valuable lead for the Devils, with the Stars shooting back into the game with two goals, by Johnston and Jason Robertson, in the second, cutting into New Jersey’s lead.

“We knew coming in here before the second period that they were going to have a push," Bratt added. "They’re second team in the league, they’re not just going to walk away. We knew they were going to have pushes. I think overall we were pretty calm in the situation, we managed it pretty well.”

After weathering a storm for the Stars early in the third, Timo Meier found the smallest of space between DeSmith and the post, restoring a two-goal lead for the Devils, 5-3, with his 20th goal of the season. Dougie Hamilton secured New Jersey's lead with the empty net goal with one minute to play.

“I thought we did a good job keeping our heads up and making the next play,” Brown said. “We weren’t just packing it in and trying to defend; we went out and scored a few more. It was all in all a good effort from the guys.”

Maverik Bourque also scored for the Stars.

New Jersey opens its three-game road trip with a win against a juggernaut of a Western Conference team.