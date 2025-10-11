LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 0

The Devils meet the Lightning tonight at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
NJD 3, TBL 0: Nico Hischier picks up the puck behind the net and wraps it around and in off Andrei Vasilevskiy
No goals as of yet.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - MacEwan
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Guentzel - Point - Kucherov
Hagel - Cirelli - Goncalves
Geekie - Gourde - Bjorkstrand
Finley - Holmberg - Chaffee
Hedman - Crozier
McDonagh - Cernak
Moser - Raddysh
Vasilevskiy
Johansson
