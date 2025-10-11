Game Day: Devils at Lightning

Saturday, October 11, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 at Lightning 0

The Devils meet the Lightning tonight at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 3, TBL 0: Nico Hischier picks up the puck behind the net and wraps it around and in off Andrei Vasilevskiy

MARKSTROM'S TOP FIRST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - MacEwan

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Guentzel - Point - Kucherov
Hagel - Cirelli - Goncalves
Geekie - Gourde - Bjorkstrand
Finley - Holmberg - Chaffee

Hedman - Crozier
McDonagh - Cernak
Moser - Raddysh

Vasilevskiy
Johansson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Zack MacEwen will make his Devils debut, entering the lineup with Dadonov out with an injury.

