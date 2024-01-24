Fitzgerald Talks Trades, State of Team, More | FEATURE 

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald and Devils managing Partner David Blitzer met with the media Tuesday evening following the announced contract extension for Fitzgerald. The two also addressed some other topics regarding the team.
Current State of Affairs
The Devils sit in the third Wild Card spot, just on the outside of a playoff hunt, with 51 points (prior to Tuesday’s game slate). They trail both Detroit and Tampa Bay for one of the two Wild Card positions. Both Detroit and Tampa have 53 points, but both have played more games than the Devils’ 45: Tampa (47), Detroit (46).
“I think we all know how incredibly talented this team is. I don’t think there’s a debate about that,” Blitzer said. “Am I happy with where we are in the standings? No, I’m not happy with where we are in the standings. But the reality is, it’s a very long season. We have 35, 36 games to go.
“I have a lot of confidence that we’re going to see a strong end to this season. But, no, I’m certainly not happy with where we sit today.”
Blitzer also noted that next week is the team’s bye week and All-Star break, a chance for some of the club’s injured players to possibly return.
The Devils’ injuries have certainly been a factor in their positioning in the standings. The team is currently without Jack Hughes (upper-body), Dougie Hamilton (torn pec), Jonas Seigenthaler (broken foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Ondrej Palat (lower-body) and Tomas Nosek (foot).
For comparison, when the Devils set a franchise record with 52 wins and 112 points during the 2022-23 season, Nico Hischier, Hughes, Hamilton and Jesper Bratt combined to miss only five games all year.
“It’s hard for me to really evaluate when there’s a number of quality bodies missed that we count on every single day,” Fitzgerald said. “Look at last year’s success and man-games lost we had. It wasn’t many. Having Jack, Dougie, Nico, Bratt in the lineup all last year, that’s not the reality this year. That’s not an excuse. We still do have talent.”
Fitzgerald has been very hands-on with the coaching staff, attending meetings every morning and is in constant communication and evaluation with his hockey operations staff.
“To me, it’s all about how we play. How we can create success playing differently without the talent,” Fitzgerald said. “We can’t be the same team with Jack Hughes in the lineup as we are without. We have to manufacture goals a certain way.”