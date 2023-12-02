LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Sharks 1

The Devils face the San Jose Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
> Welcome to the NHL, Simon Nemec! Called up this afternoon from Utica, the 2nd overall 2022 pick, made his NHL debut suiting up for tonight's game against the Sharks.
GOAL!
2:10 | 1 SJS, 0 NJD
MacDonald (Ferraro, Emberson)
GOAL!
13:21 | 1 SJS, 1 NJD
PPG: Mercer (Nemec, Holtz)
> Simon Nemec, quarterbacking the second power play unit, picks up his first National Hockey League point! He served up the shot through the slot that Mercer banked in.
Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Toffoli-Hughes-Mercer
Meier-McLeod-Holtz
Laberge-Lazar-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Schmid
Vanecek
Duclair-Grandlund-Zetterlund
Eklund-Hertl-Hoffman
MacDonald-Sturm-Lebanc
Smith-Carpenter-Bailey
Ferraro-Emberson
Addison-Benning
Okhotiuk-Burroughs
Kahkonen
Blackwood