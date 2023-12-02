LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Sharks 1

The Devils face the San Jose Sharks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

> Welcome to the NHL, Simon Nemec! Called up this afternoon from Utica, the 2nd overall 2022 pick, made his NHL debut suiting up for tonight's game against the Sharks. 

GOAL!
2:10 | 1 SJS, 0 NJD
MacDonald (Ferraro, Emberson)

GOAL!
13:21 | 1 SJS, 1 NJD
PPG: Mercer (Nemec, Holtz)

> Simon Nemec, quarterbacking the second power play unit, picks up his first National Hockey League point! He served up the shot through the slot that Mercer banked in. 

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Bratt
Toffoli-Hughes-Mercer
Meier-McLeod-Holtz
Laberge-Lazar-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller

Schmid
Vanecek

SHARKS LINEUP

Duclair-Grandlund-Zetterlund
Eklund-Hertl-Hoffman
MacDonald-Sturm-Lebanc
Smith-Carpenter-Bailey

Ferraro-Emberson
Addison-Benning
Okhotiuk-Burroughs

Kahkonen
Blackwood

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME INTERVIEW

Lindy Ruff provides health updates before Sharks game

News Feed

Simon Nemec Recalled by Devils | BLOG

Simon Nemec Recalled by Devils | BLOG
DEVILS | BLOG INJURIES 12/1/23

Hamilton, Nosek Out After Surgery, Nemec Recalled | BLOG
DEVILS | BLOG 12/1/23

Smith Suspended 2 Games | BLOG
DEVILS AT FLYERS 11/30/23 GAME STORY

Luke Hughes Scores OT Goal, Devils Defeat Flyers | GAME STORY 
DEVILS vs. SHARKS 12/1/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Host Sharks on 2nd Night of Back-to-Back | PREVIEW
DEVILS AT FLYERS 11/30/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Flyers 3 (OT)
Hischier Calandra's Partnership | RELEASE

Devils Captain Hischier, Calandra's Announce Partnership | RELEASE
The Heartbeat | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The Heartbeat | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/29/23

Laberge Joins Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK
Laberge Recalled | BLOG

Laberge Recalled from Utica | BLOG
DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME STORY

Devils Pull Off Remarkable 3rd-Period Comeback Victory | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 vs Islanders 4
DEVILS vs. ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Finish Homestand Against Islanders | PREVIEW
Devils Impact Community with Hospital Visits | FEATURE

Devils Impact Community with Annual Hospital Visits | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/27/23

Devils on the Ice Ahead of Homestand Finale | NOTEBOOK
Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE
DEVILS VS SABRES 11/25/23 GAME STORY

Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY
Samuel Laberge Signs Contract | RELEASE

Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE