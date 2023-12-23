Devils Look to Head into Christmas on a High Note | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (16-13-2) vs. RED WINGS (15-13-4)

Head-to-Head

This is the third and final meeting of the season between the Devils and Red Wings. On opening night, the Devils defeated the Red Wings 4-3 but on November 22, Detroit won 4-0 at Little Caesars Arena.

Jonas Siegenthaler has led the way for the Devils with three points in the two games, all assists. Jack Hughes has a pair of goals. Robby Fabbri leads the way for Detroit with two goals and an assist against the Devils this season.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have dropped each of their last three games, with one point to show for it (0-2-1). Prior to that, they had won eight out of 10.

The Eastern Conference playoff race is a tight one. New Jersey is four points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot but hold two games in hand.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 38 points and 14 goals with Jesper Bratt right behind him with 37 points and 13 goals. Hughes has played 26 games this season while Bratt has played 31. Hughes is tied for 14th in the NHL in scoring.

Red Wings Team Scope:

Detroit got off to a hot start this season with a 14-7-3 record but have slipped since then, going 2-6-0 in their last eight. However, they're coming off quite the win on Friday night at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. After taking a 5-1 lead into the intermission, the Red Wings saw that lead slip away. The Flyers rallied to move in front 6-5 with just over five minutes to play in the third period. But 37 seconds later, Dylan Larkin scored to tie the game back up. Lucas Raymond ended up scoring the deciding goal in the shootout.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Red Wings with 31 points and 15 goals in 33 games.

Detroit has seen injuries to its top-two goaltenders Ville Husso and Alex Lyon which has resulted in James Reimer playing the last few games. The Wings also had to sign Michael Hutchinson to fill the back-up role. Reimer played Friday night meaning there's a chance Hutchinson makes his Detroit debut tonight, although Lyon is also close to returning.

By the Numbers:

With 36 points, Detroit is actually one point behind their pace of last season. They finished last season with 80 points, winning only 20 of their last 48 games.

Since joining the Red Wings, Patrick Kane has picked up four goals and nine points in nine games. However, he's heating up with seven points (three goals) in his last three contests.

Injuries:

Devils

Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral, IR)

Tomas Nosek (upper body, IR)

Red Wings

Ville Husso (lower body, IR)

Klim Kostin (upper body, IR)

Alex Lyon (lower body, day-to-day)