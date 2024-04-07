LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Predators 1

The Devils face the Nashville Predators tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
1:49 | NJD 1, NSH 0
JHughes (LHughes, Bratt)

GOAL
8:39 | NJD 1, NSH 1
Josi (Forsberg, O'Reilly)

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was hurt as that Josi goal was scored. He is replaced by Jake Allen.

FIRST PERIOD STATS

Shots: 12-9 NSH
Hits: 7-5 NSH
Faceoffs: 12-7 NSH

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Holtz
Bowers - Tierney - Halonen

Hughes - DeSimone
Bahl - Smith
Siegenthaler - Nemec

Kahkonen
Allen

PREDATORS LINEUP

Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist
Zucker - Sissons - Beauvillier
Jankowski - Novak - Evangelista
Smith - McCarron - Sherwood

McDonagh - Josi
Lauzon - Carrier
Stastney - Schenn

Saros
Lankinen

DEVILS MINUTE

A challenge awaits as the Devils host the Predators

