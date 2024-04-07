LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Predators 1

The Devils face the Nashville Predators tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
1:49 | NJD 1, NSH 0
JHughes (LHughes, Bratt)
GOAL
8:39 | NJD 1, NSH 1
Josi (Forsberg, O'Reilly)
Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was hurt as that Josi goal was scored. He is replaced by Jake Allen.
Shots: 12-9 NSH
Hits: 7-5 NSH
Faceoffs: 12-7 NSH
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Hughes - Haula - Bratt
Palat - Nosek - Holtz
Bowers - Tierney - Halonen
Hughes - DeSimone
Bahl - Smith
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Kahkonen
Allen
Forsberg - O'Reilly - Nyquist
Zucker - Sissons - Beauvillier
Jankowski - Novak - Evangelista
Smith - McCarron - Sherwood
McDonagh - Josi
Lauzon - Carrier
Stastney - Schenn
Saros
Lankinen