Devils Drop Game in Shootout to Nashville | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Playing in a 1-all draw as of 8:39 of the first period, the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators had to keep plugging away.

The next time the puck would cross the goalline was at 2:11 of the third period, jammed past Juuse Saros by Devils forward Chris Tierney.

But it would take until the shootout for the game to come to a close, with Ryan O'Reilly scoring the lone goal of the shootout to sink New Jersey 3-2.

"That's a big heavy team," interim head coach Travis Green said post-game, "They put a lot of pucks behind our defensemen and made them turn and go back for the puck and we grinded it out, got the lead, a goal you just get at the front, which at this time of year the goals you score are not always pretty. We got a little unlucky with the penalty again (Nemec). It's a hard-fought game. When you lose the game in a shootout, I liked the effort tonight. And we lost the game in a shootout."

Tierney broke the 1-1 draw, planted in the Nashville crease, capitalizing on Tomas Nosek picking off a loose puck to Saros' left and getting the puck on net and with 7:15 to play, Nashville's Luke Evangelista tied the game for Nashville a second time, with a power play goal after New Jersey were called for delay of game, having put the puck out of play over the glass as a Kevin Bahl penalty was expiring.

Jake Allen entered the game early in the first to replace an injured Kaapo Kahkonen in the net.

"Injuries happen, it's not always perfect, things don't always go great, but you've just go to go out there and do your best," Allen said post-game.

Allen made 29 saves on 30 shots in regulation, including 13 in the second period alone and another two in overtime. The Predators tilted the ice in their favor in the second, keeping the Devils on their heels, but Allen came up with some highlight-reel stops and point-blank saves to set up a big third period for the two teams and pave the way for a 20-minute battle in the third period.

"That’s a good hockey team over there,” Allen said, emphasizing the Predators second and third period push. “They work and they work and they work. They don’t have the overly most skilled lineup but everyone contributes every night and that’s why they’re in the playoffs right now. Good teams are going to do that, they’re going to have momentum, it’s just the way that you can manage the momentum and get through it and try to create your own. We did that (in the second).”

After 60 minutes and a 2-2 game and unable to settle the score in overtime, the Devils went to just their second shootout of the season.

Jack Hughes opened the scoring for New Jersey with his 27th goal of the season, a goal followed up by Nashville's Roman Josi to tie the game with just over eight minutes to play in the first.