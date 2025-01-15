LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils face the Panthers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
Stefan Noesen did not dress tonight, out with an illness. Kurtis MacDermid draws into the lineup and Tomas Tatar takes Noesen's spot on Hischier's wing.
No goals scored in the first period.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: FLA 5, NJD 6
POWER PLAY: FLA 0/1, NJD -
HITS: FLA 12, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: FLA 3, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: FLA 3, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: FLA 1, NJD 1
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Tatar
Cotter-Dowling-Mercer
MacDermid-Lazar-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Tkachuk–Barkov–Reinhart
Luostarinen–Bennett–Samoskevich
Verhaeghe–Lundell–Greer
Rodrigues–Nosek–J. Boqvist
Forsling–Kulikov
Mikkola–Schmidt
Bjornfot–Balinskis
Knight
Bobrovsky