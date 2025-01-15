LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Panthers

The Devils face the Panthers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

Stefan Noesen did not dress tonight, out with an illness. Kurtis MacDermid draws into the lineup and Tomas Tatar takes Noesen's spot on Hischier's wing.

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored in the first period.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: FLA 5, NJD 6
POWER PLAY: FLA 0/1, NJD -
HITS: FLA 12, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: FLA 3, NJD 4
GIVEAWAYS: FLA 3, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: FLA 1, NJD 1

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Tatar
Cotter-Dowling-Mercer
MacDermid-Lazar-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

PANTHERS LINEUP

Tkachuk–Barkov–Reinhart
Luostarinen–Bennett–Samoskevich
Verhaeghe–Lundell–Greer
Rodrigues–Nosek–J. Boqvist

Forsling–Kulikov
Mikkola–Schmidt
Bjornfot–Balinskis

Knight
Bobrovsky

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils look to win three straight against the Panthers

