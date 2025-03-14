QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Oilers 2

The Devils host the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Below are updates, highlights and more!

For the goal visualizer, tilt your phone to landscape mode to see it in action!

POST-GAME VIDEOS

REWIND

The Devils complete the 3rd period comeback against Edmonton, beating the Oilers 3-2.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS

EDM at NJD | Recap

KEEFE'S POST-GAME SPEECH

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks to the team after a 3-2 win over Edmonton.

POST-GAME INTERVIEWS

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored in the first period.

JAKE ALLEN'S FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: EDM 8, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: EDM —, NJD 0/2
HITS: EDM 6, NJD 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: EDM 8, NJD 2
GIVEAWAYS: EDM 7, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: EDM 1, NJD 0

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS 1, OILERS 0

DEVILS 1, OILERS 1

JAKE ALLEN'S SECOND PERIOD SAVES

THIRD PERIOD

OILERS 2, DEVILS 1

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: EDM 16, NJD 16
POWER PLAY: EDM 0/1, NJD 0/3
HITS: EDM 14, NJD 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: EDM 14, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: EDM 10, NJD 11
TAKEAWAYS: EDM 3, NJD 2

THIRD PERIOD

DEVILS 2, OILERS 2

DEVILS 3, OILERS 2

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Palat-Mercer-Tatar
Haula-Glass-Bratt
Cotter-Lazar-Bastian

Hughes-Pesce
Dumoulin-Kovacevic
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman
Skinner-Draisaitl-Arvidsson
Podkolzin-Henrique-Brown
Jones-Kapanen-Perry

Walman-Bouchard
Nurse-Stecher
Kulak-Emberson

Skinner

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils host McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers tonight at Prudential Center.

More News

Devils Drain Oilers, Win 3rd Straight | GAME STORY

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Launch Custom AI Agent Powered by Theta EdgeCloud | RELEASE

Hamilton to Miss Rest of Regular Season | INJURY UPDATE 

Devils Collaborate with Boyle, Schneider Podcast | RELEASE

Mrs. Fields Finally Wins Dessert Race | BLOG

Devils Pick Up Pivotal Win, Take Down Jackets | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Blue Jackets 3

New Acquisitions Shine as Devils Top Flyers 3-1 | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Flyers 1

Devils Practice Saturday with New Additions | NOTEBOOK

Sprong Recalled, Casey to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Add Depth at Deadline | FEATURE

Devils 2025 Trade Deadline | BLOG

Devils Topped by League-Best Jets | GAME STORY

Siegenthaler Out for Regular Season | INJURY UPDATE

Devils Acquire Glass | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Sprong  | RELEASE