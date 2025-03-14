QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Oilers 2

The Devils host the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Below are updates, highlights and more!
For the goal visualizer, tilt your phone to landscape mode to see it in action!
No goals scored in the first period.
SHOTS: EDM 8, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: EDM —, NJD 0/2
HITS: EDM 6, NJD 2
BLOCKED SHOTS: EDM 8, NJD 2
GIVEAWAYS: EDM 7, NJD 3
TAKEAWAYS: EDM 1, NJD 0
SHOTS: EDM 16, NJD 16
POWER PLAY: EDM 0/1, NJD 0/3
HITS: EDM 14, NJD 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: EDM 14, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: EDM 10, NJD 11
TAKEAWAYS: EDM 3, NJD 2
Meier-Hischier-Noesen
Palat-Mercer-Tatar
Haula-Glass-Bratt
Cotter-Lazar-Bastian
Hughes-Pesce
Dumoulin-Kovacevic
Dillon-Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Nugent-Hopkins-McDavid-Hyman
Skinner-Draisaitl-Arvidsson
Podkolzin-Henrique-Brown
Jones-Kapanen-Perry
Walman-Bouchard
Nurse-Stecher
Kulak-Emberson
Skinner