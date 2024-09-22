LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Islanders 1

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
2:18 | NJD 1, NYI 0
Hischier (Bratt), PP

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NYI 8, NJD 11
POWER PLAY: NYI 0/0, NJD 1/1
HITS: NYI 1, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: NYI 5, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: NYI 7, NJD 5
TAKEAWAYS: NYI 2, NJD 2

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Tatar - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Bowers - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Schmelzer - Stillman

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
White - DeSimone

Markstrom
Daws

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Holmstrom - Nelson - Palmieri
Lee - Pageau - Wahlstrom
Tsyplakov - MacLean - Gauthier
Jefferies - Thiesing - Maggio

Pelech - Pulock
Cholowski - Mayfield
Bolduc - Mitchell

Hogberg
Skarek

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils kick off the preseason against the Islanders

