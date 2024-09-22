LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Islanders 1

The Devils face the Islanders tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL
2:18 | NJD 1, NYI 0
Hischier (Bratt), PP
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NYI 8, NJD 11
POWER PLAY: NYI 0/0, NJD 1/1
HITS: NYI 1, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: NYI 5, NJD 3
GIVEAWAYS: NYI 7, NJD 5
TAKEAWAYS: NYI 2, NJD 2
No goals as of yet
Tatar - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Bowers - Noesen
Cotter - Lazar - Bastian
Foote - Schmelzer - Stillman
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
White - DeSimone
Markstrom
Daws
Holmstrom - Nelson - Palmieri
Lee - Pageau - Wahlstrom
Tsyplakov - MacLean - Gauthier
Jefferies - Thiesing - Maggio
Pelech - Pulock
Cholowski - Mayfield
Bolduc - Mitchell
Hogberg
Skarek