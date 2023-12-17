LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Ducks 5

The Devils face the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

POST GAME INTERVIEWS

REWIND

The Devils fall to Anaheim 5-1.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals were scored in the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL! 
1:46 | 1 ANA, 0 NJDPPG: Henrique (Mintyukov, Killorn)

GOAL!
11:17 | 2 ANA, 0 NJ
Henrique (Mintyukov, Terry)

GOAL! 
19:16 | 2 ANA, 1 NJD
McLeod (Lazar, Bastian)

THIRD PERIOD

GOAL!
4:13 | 3 ANA, 1 NJD
Killorn (LaCombe, Fowler)

GOAL!
9:56 | 4 ANA, 1 NJD
Terry

GOAL!
14:12 | 5 ANA, 1 NJD
Henrique (EN)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hischier-Meier
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Haula-Mercer-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller

DUCKS LINEUP

Killorn-Strome-Terry
Vatrano-Henrique-Leason
Jonas-Groulx-McGinn
Johnston-Carrick-Silfverberg

Fowler-Lacombe
Mintyukov-Lyubushkin
Vaakanaien-Gudas

Gibson
Dostal

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff speaks before Devils play Ducks

