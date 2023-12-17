LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Ducks 5

The Devils face the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals were scored in the first period.
GOAL!
1:46 | 1 ANA, 0 NJDPPG: Henrique (Mintyukov, Killorn)
GOAL!
11:17 | 2 ANA, 0 NJ
Henrique (Mintyukov, Terry)
GOAL!
19:16 | 2 ANA, 1 NJD
McLeod (Lazar, Bastian)
GOAL!
4:13 | 3 ANA, 1 NJD
Killorn (LaCombe, Fowler)
GOAL!
9:56 | 4 ANA, 1 NJD
Terry
GOAL!
14:12 | 5 ANA, 1 NJD
Henrique (EN)
Palat-Hischier-Meier
Toffoli-Hughes-Bratt
Haula-Mercer-Holtz
Lazar-McLeod-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Bahl-Marino
Hughes-Miller
Killorn-Strome-Terry
Vatrano-Henrique-Leason
Jonas-Groulx-McGinn
Johnston-Carrick-Silfverberg
Fowler-Lacombe
Mintyukov-Lyubushkin
Vaakanaien-Gudas
Gibson
Dostal