Devils Come Up Short in Goal-Filled Affair with Caps | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - What has so often been their bread-and-butter this season didn't quite pull through on Saturday night against the Capitals.

The Devils ran into second period penalty trouble and gave up three straight power play goals to Washington in a 6-5 loss.

With both Paul Cotter and Dawson Mercer severing overlapping penalties, Cotter for unsportsmanlike conduct, Mercer a double minor for a high stick on Dylan Strome, led to goals by Washington's Connor McMichael and another to Jakub Chychrun. The two goals turned a 2-1 Devils lead into New Jersey trailing 3-2, before Washington doubled their lead with 12 seconds remaining in the period, when the puck popped loose from a scrum behind Jake Allen's net, out to defenseman Rasmus Sandin who snapped it past the Devils netminder.

“This is just a rare night of circumstance for our penalty kill, but obviously a huge part of the game," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It’s 2-1 us, we have full posession of the puck in the offensive zone and we ended up taking a four-minute penalty, that’s the difference in the game.”

"It stings for sure, we take a lot of pride in our penalty kill and tonight it arguably cost us the game," Brett Pesce said. "So, just learn from it and we’ve got a big (game) Monday. And hopefully we can bounce back.”

The Devils opened up the third period with a strong response of two goals in the opening 4:15. One, a power play goal from Stefan Noesen and another goal by Jesper Bratt which tied the game at four.

But the Capitals still had more offense in them, taking advantage of several Devils miscues, scoring two goals 20 seconds at the tail end of the period to jump out to a 6-4 lead.

On the sixth goal, Allen took responsibility for as well as the loss overall.

"That starts with me, I made the blunder in the third to lose the game for the boys but take responsibility for that but that’s hockey and we move on,” he said. "The puck just slowed down on me there and the guy just beat me to it. I was trying to pass to Dougie and it sort of knocked right off my stick and next thing you know it's over.”

His coach, however, wouldn't lay blame on his goaltender.

“We would have given up six in the first period if not for him,” Keefe insisted.

Noesen made it a one-goal game with 3:15 left, scoring his second power play goal of the game. The Devils elected to pull Jake Allen from the net for a 6-on-4, leading to Noesen's second goal.

Special teams played a most important part on Saturday, with the Capitals scoring three power play goals on five attempts, while New Jersey went two-for-three.