LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Canucks 3

The Devils face the Canucks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored in the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL! 
00:41 | 1 VAN, 0 NJ
Pettersson (Hronek, Hughes)

GOAL!
3:33 | 2 VAN, 0 NJ
Miller (Boeser, Hughes)

GOAL!
4:37 | 3 VAN, 0 NJ
Miller (Pettersson, Cole)

GOAL!
6:43 | 3 VAN, 1 NJ
Miller (Lazar, McLeod)

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli-Mercer-Bratt
Haula-Hischier-Bastian
Lazar-McLeod-Holtz
Smith-Tierney-Clarke

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller

Daws
Vanecek

CANUCKS LINEUP

Pettersson-Miller-Boeser
Mikheyev-Suter-Kuzmenko
Joshua-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Åman-Lafferty

Hughes-Hronek
Soucy-Myers
Cole-Juulsen

Demko

DEVILS PRE-GAME INTERVIEW WITH LINDY RUFF

Coach Ruff on Jack Hughes' injury.

