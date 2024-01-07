LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Canucks 3

The Devils face the Canucks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals scored in the first period.
GOAL!
00:41 | 1 VAN, 0 NJ
Pettersson (Hronek, Hughes)
GOAL!
3:33 | 2 VAN, 0 NJ
Miller (Boeser, Hughes)
GOAL!
4:37 | 3 VAN, 0 NJ
Miller (Pettersson, Cole)
GOAL!
6:43 | 3 VAN, 1 NJ
Miller (Lazar, McLeod)
Toffoli-Mercer-Bratt
Haula-Hischier-Bastian
Lazar-McLeod-Holtz
Smith-Tierney-Clarke
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Hughes-Marino
Bahl-Miller
Daws
Vanecek
Pettersson-Miller-Boeser
Mikheyev-Suter-Kuzmenko
Joshua-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Åman-Lafferty
Hughes-Hronek
Soucy-Myers
Cole-Juulsen
Demko