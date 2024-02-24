LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Canadiens 2

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals scored.

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
3:06 | MTL 1, NJD 0
Gallagher (Evans, Anderson)

GOAL!!
5:23 | NJD 1, MTL 0
Meier (Bahl, Toffoli)

GOAL
13:07 | MTL 2, NJD 1
Suzuki (Caufield, Kovacevic)

GOAL!!
17:50 | NJD 2, MTL 2
Palat (Nemec)

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Haula - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Tierney - Toffoli
Smith - Lazar - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Marino
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Miller

Daws

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Roy - Newhook - Armia
Gallagher - Evans - Anderson
Pearson - White - Ylonen 

Matheson - Guhle
Xhekaj - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic

Allen

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff speaks to media before playing Montreal

