LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Canadiens 2

The Devils face the Montreal Canadiens this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals scored.
GOAL
3:06 | MTL 1, NJD 0
Gallagher (Evans, Anderson)
GOAL!!
5:23 | NJD 1, MTL 0
Meier (Bahl, Toffoli)
GOAL
13:07 | MTL 2, NJD 1
Suzuki (Caufield, Kovacevic)
GOAL!!
17:50 | NJD 2, MTL 2
Palat (Nemec)
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Haula - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Tierney - Toffoli
Smith - Lazar - Holtz
Siegenthaler - Marino
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Miller
Daws
Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Roy - Newhook - Armia
Gallagher - Evans - Anderson
Pearson - White - Ylonen
Matheson - Guhle
Xhekaj - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic
Allen