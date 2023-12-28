LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 1

The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
CBJ GOAL:
Bean (Gaunce, Texier), 6:39
CBJ 1, NJD 0
NJD GOAL:
Palat (Haula, Mercer), 9:55
NJD 1, CBJ 1
Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Holtz
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Smith - Haula - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller
Vanecek
Daws
Gaudreau - Fantilli - Danforth
Chinakhov - Voronkov - Marchenko
Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom
Texier - Gaunce - Olivier
Werenski - Jiricek
Provorov - Severson
Bean - Gudbranson
Merzlikins
Martins