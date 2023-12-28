LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 1

The Devils face the Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

CBJ GOAL:
Bean (Gaunce, Texier), 6:39
CBJ 1, NJD 0

NJD GOAL:
Palat (Haula, Mercer), 9:55
NJD 1, CBJ 1

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Holtz
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Smith - Haula - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller

Vanecek
Daws

BLUE JACKETS LINEUP

Gaudreau - Fantilli - Danforth
Chinakhov - Voronkov - Marchenko
Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom
Texier - Gaunce - Olivier

Werenski - Jiricek
Provorov - Severson
Bean - Gudbranson

Merzlikins
Martins

DEVILS MINUTE

Practicing patience in a game can lead to good things

