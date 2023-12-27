Devils Schedule Resumes vs. Columbus | PREVIEW

PRE-GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - After a three-day break, the Devils are back at it tonight with a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team skated longer than usual for a morning skate to try and shake off the cobwebs.

“It’s out of your hands with the three-day break," said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. "We did a couple extra drills to get the hands going, make sure the minds are in the right place and some video review of the last game. There’s a lot of things you can’t control when there’s three days off.”

Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said that the team feels recharged and ready to go after the break.

“It was good and relaxing. It’s always nice to have a couple days off. We don’t get it very often. It’s great to be home with your family and friends and do something else. It was pretty enjoyable.”

DAWS RECALLED

Prior to morning skate, the club announced that they've recalled Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League. Daws has played in three games for the Comets this season, going 1-2-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

He will not be starting in goal tonight. Ruff said that he was there to get some reps in at the NHL level.

“NHL reps. He’s here getting some practice time with NHL shooters,” said Ruff. “Just the fact that he’s played well there. We know he’s one of our three goalies that we think highly of. The fact he’s stepped back in and played well, let him come up here and feel some NHL shooters.”

TONIGHT'S LINEUP

As is customary for Coach Ruff, he didn't tip his hand much when talking about the lineup or the starting goaltender. Daws shared the net with Akira Schmid with all indications then pointing to Vitek Vanecek getting the start against Columbus. The team's lines were as follows:

Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt

Palat - Hischier - Holtz

Meier - McLeod - Mercer

Smith - Haula - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec

Hughes - Marino

Bahl - Miller

Vanecek

Schmid/Daws

Curtis Lazar didn't skate, though Ruff indicated that his injury wasn't long-term.

“He wasn’t able to skate. Lower body, day-to-day," Ruff said. "We don’t expect it to be too long.”

The other notable from the lineup was Luke Hughes and John Marino together again.

“During the year, you’ll have times where pairs are switched around and sometimes you can catch a little lightning in a bottle," Ruff remarked.

STAYING PATIENT

One thing the Devils want to build on from their last game against Detroit is the ability to stay patient and play a strong game with the lead.

“We locked in the third pretty good there. We stayed pretty patient. It’s a 2-2 game. We were frustrated and stayed with it. Scored the game-winning goal and we got the win,” said Siegenthaler.

“We should do that more often, or more consistent. There’s always tight games and sometimes we force scoring goals and become impatient. We’ve just got to focus on that. Make them do mistakes, not us.”

Coach Ruff agreed with the blueliner's sentiments.

“When games are tight, you want to be that person who wants to make a difference," Ruff noted. "You take what’s given you, you don’t press it. A lot of times you’ll come through.”