Devils Schedule Resumes vs. Columbus | PREVIEW

New Jersey host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Prudential Center.
You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: Patience Please
NEWARK, NJ - After a three-day break, the Devils are back at it tonight with a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The team skated longer than usual for a morning skate to try and shake off the cobwebs.
“It’s out of your hands with the three-day break," said Devils head coach Lindy Ruff. "We did a couple extra drills to get the hands going, make sure the minds are in the right place and some video review of the last game. There’s a lot of things you can’t control when there’s three days off.”
Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler said that the team feels recharged and ready to go after the break.
“It was good and relaxing. It’s always nice to have a couple days off. We don’t get it very often. It’s great to be home with your family and friends and do something else. It was pretty enjoyable.”
DAWS RECALLED
Prior to morning skate, the club announced that they've recalled Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League. Daws has played in three games for the Comets this season, going 1-2-0 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.
He will not be starting in goal tonight. Ruff said that he was there to get some reps in at the NHL level.
“NHL reps. He’s here getting some practice time with NHL shooters,” said Ruff. “Just the fact that he’s played well there. We know he’s one of our three goalies that we think highly of. The fact he’s stepped back in and played well, let him come up here and feel some NHL shooters.”
TONIGHT'S LINEUP
As is customary for Coach Ruff, he didn't tip his hand much when talking about the lineup or the starting goaltender. Daws shared the net with Akira Schmid with all indications then pointing to Vitek Vanecek getting the start against Columbus. The team's lines were as follows:
Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Holtz
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Smith - Haula - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller
Vanecek
Schmid/Daws
Curtis Lazar didn't skate, though Ruff indicated that his injury wasn't long-term.
“He wasn’t able to skate. Lower body, day-to-day," Ruff said. "We don’t expect it to be too long.”
The other notable from the lineup was Luke Hughes and John Marino together again.
“During the year, you’ll have times where pairs are switched around and sometimes you can catch a little lightning in a bottle," Ruff remarked.
STAYING PATIENT
One thing the Devils want to build on from their last game against Detroit is the ability to stay patient and play a strong game with the lead.
“We locked in the third pretty good there. We stayed pretty patient. It’s a 2-2 game. We were frustrated and stayed with it. Scored the game-winning goal and we got the win,” said Siegenthaler.
“We should do that more often, or more consistent. There’s always tight games and sometimes we force scoring goals and become impatient. We’ve just got to focus on that. Make them do mistakes, not us.”
Coach Ruff agreed with the blueliner's sentiments.
“When games are tight, you want to be that person who wants to make a difference," Ruff noted. "You take what’s given you, you don’t press it. A lot of times you’ll come through.”
TV & RADIO
• You can watch the game on MSGSN2 beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.
• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch.
DEVILS (17-13-2) vs. BLUE JACKETS (11-18-6)
Head-to-Head
The Devils and Blue Jackets have split their first two meetings of the season, with both visiting teams winning in each of the two matches. In the most recent game between the two clubs, New Jersey beat Columbus with a decisive 6-3 victory while hosting the players fathers and mentors at Nationwide Arena.
Jack Hughes scored a hattrick in the last meeting between the two teams, including his 100th NHL goal. The game also marked another Devils milestone with Nico Hischier hitting 300 career points, while Jesper Bratt had a three-assist night.
Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov and Alexandre Texier scored for Columbus.
Devils Team Scope:
After a 3-2 victory at home against the Detroit Red Wings, the Devils entered their holiday break on a high note. Timo Meier is on a current hot streak, his two-goal effort against Detroit leaves him with three goals in his past two games after going scoreless in his previous nine. New Jersey fell behind 1-0 to the Red Wings to earn their 11th come-from-behind victory this season, near tops in the NHL, second only to the New York Rangers.
The Devils are trying to improve their home record, which sits at 7-8-2.
Blue Jackets Team Scope:
The Blue Jackets will skate in Columbus on Wednesday morning before flying to New Jersey for their game. The Jackets have had a tough season so far, as one of the youngest teams in the league tries to find their way under first-time head coach Pascal Vincent. Defenseman Zach Werenski leads all players with 25 points in 33 games but has only scored one goal. Johnny Gaudreau is second in points with 22, while Marchenko and Boone Jenner are tied for the lead in goals with 13.
Columbus has struggled on the road this season with a 4-8-3 record, with one of those four victories coming at Prudential Center back on Nov. 24.
By the Numbers:
Damon Severson was injured during the first two meetings between the clubs this season. Back from injury, Severson will make his return to Prudential Center and face the only other team he has ever played for, when the Blue Jackets and Devils face off. Severson left the Devils after playing 647 regular season games with the club, which currently ranks seventh all-time for defensemen in franchise history. He also left the club after posting 263 points, which ranks fifth all-time for Devils defensemen.
Injuries:
Devils
Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)
Nosek (foot - IR)
Blue Jackets
Blankenburg (lower body)
Laine (fractured clavicle)
Jenner (fractured jaw)
Boqvist (shoulder strain)
Roslovic (fractured ankle)
Kuraly (unknown)